MILANO – Il Ttf, the virtual gas market in Amsterdam, every day gives a hammer, less virtual, to the fundamentals of the European economy. And more Italian, because almost everything is imported here. With an operatic crescendo, prices multiplied by 20 from the beginning of 2021: 339 euros per MWh, closing on Friday. It remains the most “liquid” price list in Europe for the raw material of systems, heating and electricity.