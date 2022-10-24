Home Business Gas TTF drops below 100 € / Mwh for the first time since June
Business

Gas TTF drops below 100 € / Mwh for the first time since June

by admin

TTF gas drops again, violating the threshold of 100 € / Mwh, on the lowest level since June. Today the futures on the European natural gas benchmark fell 15% to 96.50 euros, bringing the balance to over -70% compared to the all-time high reached in August.

The unit that emerged among EU leaders to contain the energy crisis, combined with abundant stocks and above average temperatures, favored the further decline in prices. Warmer-than-usual temperatures are expected to persist across the continent through the end of the month, delaying the heating season and allowing storage sites to continue to fill.

See also  Unusual stock trading fluctuations, Yujing shares will be suspended for verification from November 25_Announcement

You may also like

Musk’s layoff plan provokes outrage Twitter employee protests:...

Non-performing loans, in 2022 increase in default rates...

U.S. stocks close: The market expects the pace...

Meloni government struggling with a ‘toxic inflation-recession mix’....

Mps: shares under 2 euros, so participating in...

UK: Sunak will be the next British Prime...

Wall Street mixed, Tesla sells (-5%) weigh on...

Apple iPadOS 16.1 goes live today to add...

Sustainability: R5 Living enters into a co-marketing agreement...

European natural gas prices fell nearly 20% at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy