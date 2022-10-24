TTF gas drops again, violating the threshold of 100 € / Mwh, on the lowest level since June. Today the futures on the European natural gas benchmark fell 15% to 96.50 euros, bringing the balance to over -70% compared to the all-time high reached in August.

The unit that emerged among EU leaders to contain the energy crisis, combined with abundant stocks and above average temperatures, favored the further decline in prices. Warmer-than-usual temperatures are expected to persist across the continent through the end of the month, delaying the heating season and allowing storage sites to continue to fill.