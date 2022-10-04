The deflation of gas prices in Europe continues today. Despite the latest developments in the energy crisis, with stop of Russian flows to Italy (with today it has been four days that Russian gas flows through the Tarvisio entry point are at zero), the price of TTF gas has dropped to its lowest level since July 22, reaching over 6% below 160 euros per megawatt now (yesterday the thud was 10%). Compared to the peaks of 26 August at 339 euros the TTF gas price marks a collapse of more than 52%.

Why this downward movement in recent sessions? First, investors are looking at higher European stock levels which are higher than the average for the period. In addition the new report trimestrale dell’International Energy Agency (IEA) which shows the estimate of a sharp drop in European demand following the record levels reached by the price of natural gas.

IEA estimates on gas consumption 2022 and 2023

Natural gas prices in Europe and Asian LNG spot prices rose to record highs in the third quarter of 2022. reduced the demand for gas and encouraged the switch to other fuels such as coal and oil for energy production.

The IEA expects global gas consumption to decline by 0.8% in 2022 globally following a record 10% contraction in Europe and unchanged demand in the Asia Pacific region. Global gas consumption is projected to rise by only 0.4% for 2023, but the IEA notes that the outlook is subject to a high level of uncertainty, particularly in terms of Russia’s future actions and the economic impacts of high and sustained energy prices.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sharp reduction in natural gas supplies to Europe are causing significant damage to consumers, businesses and entire economies, not only in Europe, but also in emerging and developing economies,” he said. affirmed Keisuke SadamoriDirector of Energy Markets of the IEA.

How has Europe reacted to this energy shock? Europe offset the sharp decline in Russian gas supplies through LNG imports, as well as alternative pipeline supplies from Norway and elsewhere. The increase in LNG demand in Europe, up 65% in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the previous year, pushed supply away from traditional buyers in the Asia-Pacific region, where demand fell by 7% in the same period due to high prices, mild weather and continuous Covid lockdown in China.

The IEA provides that the LNG imports into Europe will increase by over 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year, which is more than double the amount of additional global LNG export capacity, keeping international LNG trade under great pressure in the short and medium term. This implies that LNG imports from Asia will remain lower than last year for the remainder of 2022.

Can Europe survive the winter without Russian gas?

The European Union, directly exposed to the threat of further supply cuts, has adopted a series of countermeasures to improve the security of supply and the resilience of the market in view of the coming winter, raising the storage target from 80% 90% and dictating a plan to reduce gas demand by 15%.

The risk of stopping Russian supplies still remains a strong unknown and the IEA has conducted a resilience analysis of the EU gas market in the event of a complete shutdown of Russian supply starting from 1 November 2022. The analysis shows that with no reductions in demand taking place and if the Russian pipeline supply is completely cut off, EU gas storage levels would drop to less than 20% in February, assuming a high level of LNG supply, and close to 5% , assuming a low LNG supply. Such a low level of storage would increase the risk of supply disruptions in the event of alate cold spell. “A reduction in EU gas demand during the winter period of 9% compared to the average level of the last five years would be necessary to keep gas storage levels above 25% in the event of lower LNG inflows”, explains the IEA report. This simulation shows that during the winter period a 13% reduction in demand from the five-year average would be necessary to maintain storage levels above 33% in the event of low LNG inflows. Therefore, gas saving measures will be essential to minimize storage withdrawals and keep stocks at adequate levels until the end of the heating season.