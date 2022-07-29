For households that have a gas contract on the protected market from October, the way in which prices are updated will change. The values ​​will be updated every month and no longer every 90 days as was the case before. This was reported by Arera, the Energy Authority, in a press release. The reason for this change was justified by “uncertainty and high prices”.

“The further dramatic increase in wholesale energy prices, linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the reduction in gas flows from Russia, led the Authority to introduce measures to protect consumers and guarantee continuity of supplies” explains the press release.

From 1 October, with the next tariff update, the method of updating the costs of the gas raw material changes for households who are still in the conditions of protection (today about 7.3 million domestic customers, out of a total of 20.4 million, about 35.6%).

“Also to immediately intercept any national and European price containment initiatives, Arera has decided to no longer use forward prices on the wholesale market as a reference, but the average of actual wholesale market prices Italian PSV1, at the same time increasing the frequency of updating the price which becomes monthly, no longer quarterly »says the Authority.

The new method, linked to the emergency situation, will be in force until the end of the gas protection, currently scheduled for January 2023, a term that the Authority has requested several times to be aligned with that of the electrical protection purpose, scheduled for January 2024.

“Too high prices, an ongoing war and a clear use of gas as a geopolitical lever call us to extraordinary interventions, to try to guarantee the defense of the consumer and the security of supply – says the president of the Authority, Stefano Besseghini – The appeal to a more dynamic price formation mechanism will make it possible not to transfer the costs of risk coverage to the consumer and instead to immediately transfer the advantages deriving from any decisions, such as the gas price ceiling, that may be assumed at European level “.

With the mechanism approved by the Authority, the risk is reduced that sellers are unable to guarantee their operations and therefore supplies to their customers, minimizing the danger that families are forced to resort to the services of last resort and the same sellers in the default service, jeopardizing the entire economic equilibrium of the Italian gas sector with additional costs that would be socialized.

The new update method makes it easier to find the volumes necessary to satisfy demand, thanks to the reduction of the risks currently linked to the differences between the forward prices used for the current protection update and the spot price at which it is possible to supply the part of consumption not predictable in view of winter.

Naturally, as repeatedly pointed out by the Authority, these interventions must be accompanied by national and international initiatives to restore the balance between supply and demand, such as the reduction of demand on a voluntary basis and the identification of mechanisms for the management of interventions in in the event of an emergency, as also referred to in the report to Parliament and the Government sent today.

With the new update method, the value of the raw material component for gas protection will be published on the Authority’s website at the beginning of each month following the reference month.

Specific transparency obligations are introduced for sellers who, in case of need for price recalculations compared to what previously invoiced, must not only give appropriate information in the bill (as required by the rules of Bill 2.0), but also create a specific section on its website to explain, in a clear and understandable way, the reason for the recalculation and how prices are determined.

Consumer reaction is immediate. «This is excellent news! The requests we had been making to the Authority for months have been accepted – says Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union -. Now, however, the Draghi government must also do its part and intervene immediately to postpone the expiry of the protected gas market scheduled for 1 January 2023, as Arera is asking today and has already been asking for months ».

Codacons is against it, which is in favor of an annual update: “A forecast over a very short period of time does not lend itself to serving as a reference for the estimate of the purchase costs that consumers will have to face during the year – says the Association -. And consumers thus risk suffering the variability of energy prices. We are instead in favor of the decision to no longer use forward prices on the wholesale market as a reference but the average of the actual prices of the Italian PSV wholesale market ».