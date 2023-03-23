Gasag customers are currently receiving price increases – although the company wants to lower prices. This is due to expiring fixed contracts. picture alliance

Gas prices are falling – and gas suppliers like Gasag are lowering prices for their customers. At least that’s what they announce. However, Business Insider has received letters from customers who are expecting price increases. This causes confusion. Behind this are contracts with expiring price guarantees. Since the prices before the start of the war are still well below the current market prices, they have to be adjusted upwards. Paying just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour is currently normal.

With price brakes, advance payments and frequent price changes, you can quickly lose track of exactly what you are paying and whether that is normal at all.

So the confusion of some customers of the gas supplier Gasag was great in the past few days. The company announced price reductions – but at the same time price increases trickled in by letter.

Price guarantees are expiring

When asked by Business Insider, a Gasag spokesman said: “We had to raise gas prices three times last year because of the increased procurement costs on the wholesale market. As we recently announced, we will lower the gas price on May 1st.” But how can it be that some customers have to expect price increases?

“Nevertheless, the current market price is significantly higher than the offers that we were able to offer a year or two ago. Therefore, customers will currently experience a price increase when the price guarantee in their fixed-term contract expires,” the spokesman continued.

This means that if you paid around eight cents per kilowatt hour two years ago, you now have to reckon with around four cents more per kilowatt hour. This is roughly the price that new customers pay when the price is reduced. A regular price at Gasag is just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity contracts are also affected

According to the spokesman, the situation is similar with the energy supplier’s electricity contracts. If you still pay significantly more, you should contact customer service. However, patience is required here. “Despite the inclusion of additional resources in the customer center, there can unfortunately be waiting times because more customers than usual are making inquiries due to the implementation of the energy price brakes,” said the spokesman.

What confuses Gasag customers could also affect customers of other providers. Gas prices on the world market have been falling continuously since December. This should soon lead to price reductions for many other providers. However, the consumer prices of pre-war times have not been reached, which is why customers with expiring price guarantees could still experience price increases.