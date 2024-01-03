GasBuddy’s 2024 Annual Outlook: Gasoline Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline Prices Expected to Drop in 2024, According to GasBuddy Outlook

According to the latest Annual Outlook on fuel prices from GasBuddy, the national average for gasoline prices is expected to decrease in 2024. After reaching $3.51 USD per gallon in 2023, the average is expected to fall to $3.38 USD this year.

The outlook also predicts that after two years of higher-than-average gasoline prices, consumers can expect relief at the pump in 2024. However, the prices are still forecast to fluctuate, with the potential to fall below $3.00 per gallon before approaching $4.00 USD per gallon as summer approaches. Drivers in some West Coast cities may even see prices higher than $6.00 USD per gallon, but overall, most major cities in the United States will see maximum prices close to $4.00 per gallon in 2024.

In total, Americans are expected to spend a combined $446.9 billion on gasoline this year. At the household level, the average annual spending is estimated to be $2,407.00 USD, which is 2% less than in 2023.

The GasBuddy Outlook also indicates that electric vehicles and the presidential elections will directly impact fuel prices in 2024, thanks to a slowdown in the transition to electric vehicles. Memorial Day is expected to be the most expensive holiday of 2024 at the pump, with the national average price of gasoline projected to rise from $3.56 USD to $4.04 USD per gallon.

It is important to note that the global refining outlook for gasoline application continues to improve, and the highest prices are expected at the peak of the summer driving season in May. Additionally, diesel prices are anticipated to gradually fall through the end of 2023, peaking at $4.13 per gallon in March.