Gasoline and Diesel Prices Maintained for New Year Weekend in the Dominican Republic

Gasoline and Diesel Prices to Stick Until January

This weekend marks the last days of 2023 and gas prices will remain steady until 2024. Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$290.10 per gallon and Regular gasoline: RD$272.50 per gallon, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM).

Regular diesel oil will maintain its price at RD$221.60 per gallon and optimal diesel oil at RD$239.10 per gallon. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will stay at RD$132.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas at RD$43.97 per cubic meter.

Not all prices are maintaining, however. Fuel oil 1% is seeing a reduction to RD$173.72 per gallon, a decrease of RD$0.18. Avtur is increasing to RD$194.89 per gallon, Kerosene to RD$225.40 per gallon, and Fuel Oil #6 to RD$159.87 per gallon.

To top it off, the weekly average exchange rate is currently RD$57.82, as reported by the Central Bank’s daily publications.

Share this: Facebook

X

