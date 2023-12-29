Home » Gasoline and Diesel Prices Maintained for New Year Weekend in the Dominican Republic
Business

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Maintained for New Year Weekend in the Dominican Republic

by admin
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Maintained for New Year Weekend in the Dominican Republic

Gasoline and Diesel Prices to Stick Until January

This weekend marks the last days of 2023 and gas prices will remain steady until 2024. Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$290.10 per gallon and Regular gasoline: RD$272.50 per gallon, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM).

Regular diesel oil will maintain its price at RD$221.60 per gallon and optimal diesel oil at RD$239.10 per gallon. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will stay at RD$132.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas at RD$43.97 per cubic meter.

Not all prices are maintaining, however. Fuel oil 1% is seeing a reduction to RD$173.72 per gallon, a decrease of RD$0.18. Avtur is increasing to RD$194.89 per gallon, Kerosene to RD$225.40 per gallon, and Fuel Oil #6 to RD$159.87 per gallon.

To top it off, the weekly average exchange rate is currently RD$57.82, as reported by the Central Bank’s daily publications.

See also  BancoBpm, the yellow of the UniCredit offer: Orcel closes (but not completely) and the stock soars

You may also like

Annual balance sheet of the stock exchange –...

Resolution 42 of 12/14/2023 – Appointment of a...

Li Huihui: 2024 Global Macro and Investment Outlook...

Shareholders of the dating platform are resisting a...

Banking Operations and Holiday Hours in Cuba for...

For the stock markets the best year since...

Huang Lichen: Short-term adjustment of gold approaching the...

Higher prices in the restaurant: star restaurant boss...

Unraveling the Daihatsu Scandal: The Impact on Toyota...

West Africa: Arab Development Bank also in regional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy