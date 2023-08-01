Gasoline and diesel, that’s where the price increases are. Altroconsumo: between June and July increases of more than 2.5%. Mef: “There are no conditions for cuts in excise duties”

Time for summer holidays, time for fuel price hikes. Between 1 June and 26 July 2023, on the motorway, the average daily price of petrol increased by 2.8% while for diesel the average daily price increased by 2.5%. Increases that affect the overall cost of holidays for Italians. According to Altroconsumo’s analysis which is based on data provided by the Fuel Observatory and published by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the prices of fuels, both petrol and diesel, have risen sharply in the last period.

Petrol: motorway prices increased by 2.8% between June and July:

From the beginning of June until the first half of July 2023, prices grew modestly. In all Italian regions there was an alternation of days with rising prices, followed by falls. However, the latter were not sufficient to avoid the general increase which, moreover, became more marked from the second half of July.

Ordinary road network:

In Lombardy, at the beginning of June, the average value for the price per liter of petrol was 1.812 euros, against 1.885 on 26 July 2023. More than seven cents per liter more in a few weeks: a percentage increase of 4%. The same dynamics also in other regions, such as Abruzzo for example: the increase from the beginning of June to 26 July 2023 is 3.3%. The average price went from 1.822 euros to 1.883 euros per litre.

The data show us how the fuel market is highly conditioned by the local situation:

A phenomenon that can be clearly seen if the data of neighboring regions are compared. For example, in Veneto the average for the period June-July 2023 is equal to 1.832 euros for a liter of petrol, while in Friuli-Venezia Giulia it is decidedly higher: 1.856 euros per litre. Value that grows further if the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano are taken into consideration: 1.879 euros per litre. The difference between the maximum and the minimum is more than four cents per litre. Between June and July 2023, the percentage change in average petrol prices on ordinary roads was around 3% for each of the regions of northeastern Italy.

The bloodletting on the highways

The situation gets even worse when motorways are taken into consideration. The average price of the motorway network is generally higher than that recorded on the ordinary network. With regard to petrol prices, the average figure relating to 1 June was equal to 1.9 euros per liter (in relation to the “self” mode). After about two months, the average figure for 26 July 2023 is equal to 1.954 euros per litre. The increase is approximately 2.8% in the period. It is true that the percentage increase on the motorway network is lower than that recorded on the ordinary network, but the average price level is decidedly higher.

Diesel: between June and July motorway prices increased by 2.5%.

Also with respect to the price of diesel, the average by region indicates an increasing trend. Here are some examples. In Lazio at the beginning of June the average value for diesel was equal to 1.65 euro per litre, while at the end of July the average price was equal to 1.726 euro per litre. The growth is 4.6%. The same goes for other regions: in the case of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, for example, the increase in the same period was 4.1%. In Puglia it reaches 4.6%. As regards the situation on the motorways, the average price of diesel in “self” mode went from 1.769 euros per liter on 1 June to 1.813 euros per liter on 26 July. The increase, in this case, is approximately 2.5%. Certainly these increases will weigh on the holiday costs of Italians. But before the effects are further unloaded on other supply chains and categories of goods, it is necessary to intervene urgently and, as we have been saying for some time, in a structural manner directly on VAT.

The analysis methodology:

the analysis was carried out using data from the Fuel Observatory published by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. The surveys between 1 June and 26 July 2023 were considered. The analysis was carried out in relation to the average prices in the various regions, precisely in view of the publication obligation (see next paragraph). Comparisons were made between the average prices on the motorway network, in relation to the ordinary network. Given the systematic convenience of self compared to served, we focused on the prices relating to the first method of supply.

The obligation to publish the regional average prices is starting: from 1 August 2023 the law that imposes the obligation to publish the regional average prices at the plants will come into force. The law is structured according to the type of road network to which it refers. The regional average price will be displayed on the ordinary network (urban and extra-urban roads). For the motorway network, on the other hand, the exposure of the national average price is envisaged, calculated, however, on the prices of the systems operating on the motorway.

However, the Antitrust has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the initiative in keeping prices low. Indeed, in a recent document, the Competition and Market Authority stated: “The mandatory indication at the distribution plants of the average price with respect to large geographical areas – regional for the ordinary network, national for the motorway network – does not seem be able to guarantee any substantial utility for consumers, given the already mentioned local area of ​​choice of the refueling plant. On the contrary, as already highlighted by the Authority during the parliamentary hearing, it cannot be excluded that the dissemination of such information could cause negative effects, facilitating the convergence of operators on price policies substantially aligned around a common reference indicator”. Like Altroconsumo we will monitor the effectiveness of the tool over time.

“The effectiveness of this new measure will only be seen in the coming weeks, even if to date some doubts remain about whether it can alone cope with the price increases which are nothing new and which will probably continue, in an ever-changing international context and very uncertain» – declared Federico Cavallo, Head of External Relations of Altroconsumo. “To prevent the effects from having further repercussions on families – he continues – , already very tried due to inflation, and on other production chains and categories of goods, it is therefore necessary to intervene urgently and in a structural manner on components that weigh considerably in the formation of the final price: first and foremost the taxation applied and transparency along the entire supply chain. Ok, therefore, to the general principle of giving more information to consumers but be careful not to consider this a panacea, placing the burden of coping with their own resources – economic and time – at the bottom of the chain and, ultimately, on individuals increases that are generalized on the territory. Finally, in our opinion, much attention should be paid to the risk of dragging upwards more competitive prices, i.e. those that are below the regional and national averages, which would lead, also expressed by the AGCM, to a paradoxical decrease in the possibilities savings for citizens. Like Altroconsumo, we will therefore continue to monitor the situation, at the same time asking for more incisive interventions from the Government, which also start from a greater confrontation with consumers »- he concluded.

Mef, there are no conditions for cutting excise duties

The international price of oil “has not recorded, with reference to the average of the previous two months, an increase compared to the reference value indicated in the Def which allows the adoption of the decree to reduce the excise rates applied to diesel and petrol”. This was stated by the undersecretary of the Mef, Lucia Albano, answering a question by Emiliano Fenu (M5S) in the Finance Committee of the Chamber. Albano cited the data from Mimit updated to 31 July according to which the average price of petrol is 1.91 euros per liter and that of diesel is 1.76 euros.

