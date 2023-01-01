2023 begins with price increases, especially for motorists. The first increase is in fact that of the price of fuel, which for nine months now has enjoyed the reduction in excise duties first decided by the Draghi government and then confirmed, in part, also by the Meloni executive. The orientation is to no longer extend the discount, and a substantially automatic adjustment of the price lists should start from today.

The cut was applied for the first time in March this year with the approval of the Ukraine bis decree. For both petrol and diesel, the reduction was a total of 30.5 cents, at least until December of this year, when with the Aiuti quater decree the cut was extended until the 31st of the month but reduced to 18.3 cents. In the meantime, prices have fallen, also reducing the extra revenue that had allowed the government to reduce excise duties (and consequently the VAT which is calculated in addition). Yesterday, according to the latest weekly surveys by the Ministry of the Environment, the national average price of green fuel stood at 1.625 euros per litre, i.e. at its lowest since June 2021. Diesel instead reached 1.689 euros, i.e. at its lowest since just under one year, precisely from 31 January 2022. In both cases at levels well below those achieved after the outbreak of war between Kiev and Moscow.

Adjustments also for motorway tolls. At the beginning of each year the tariffs are traditionally updated, but for four years now, after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, they had remained frozen. Not this time. In Italy, the motorways covered by Autostrade per l’Italia will see an increase of 2%, with another 1.34% from 1 July 2023. In any case, the Ministry of Infrastructure explained that increases in the vast majority of “Italian motorway companies” are averted, 50% of the arteries are without increases, tariff updates are gradual and with cuts compared to forecasts. Furthermore, according to the note, no increases have been recorded for the companies with an update of the economic plan in progress: Autostrada Brescia Verona Vicenza Padova SpA, Milano Serravalle, Società Autostrada Ligure Toscana pA – Autocisa section, Società Autostrade Valdostane SpA, Naples ring road SpA, Autostrada dei Fiori SpA – A6, Società Italiana Traforo Autostradale del Frejus SpA, Autostrada Tirrenica SpA, Autostradale Valle d’Aosta SpA, Concessioni Autostradali Venete SpA Zero increases also for companies with expired concessions: Autostrada del Brennero SpA, Società Autostrada Ligure Toscana pA – A12 Ligure Toscano section -, Autovie Venete SpA, SATAP SpA – Turin section, Alessandria, Piacenza, Autostrada dei Fiori SpA, Turin-Ivrea-Valle D’Aosta motorway joint-stock company. The BreBeMi, the Pedemontana Lombarda, the Strada dei Parchi Spa, the consortium for Sicilian motorways remain unchanged.

Abroad things are worse: in Spain an increase of 4% is expected for eleven motorway sections (compared to the average demand of +8.4%). In France, on the other hand, an average rise in tariffs of 4.75% is expected from 1 February 2023, which adds up to the +2% in 2022.

On the bills front, the updates could instead be conflicting. For electricity, the Energy Authority has just announced a providential drop of more than 19% in the first quarter of the year, but for gas the trend could be the opposite. While awaiting the communication from Arera at the beginning of January, Nomisma estimates a monthly increase of 20% due to the trend in international prices at the beginning of December. The decline of the last few days, following the decision on the price ceiling adopted by Brussels, should in fact be implemented, according to the study center’s analysis, starting from February. Following the order of the Council of State on unilateral changes to contracts, the Milleproroghe decree has also clarified that changes will be possible during the renewal of supplies. After the block set by the Aiuti bis decree, for those with an expiring contract, increases in the costs of electricity and gas could therefore arrive, still blocked until June 2023 for all those who have an existing contract.

The Council of State had expressed its opinion after Iren’s appeal against the precautionary measures of the Antitrust, today confirmed “partially”, suspending just the unilateral changes to the economic conditions not expiring.