Gasoline, distributors must now also display the “average price”

The rules at the gas pump change. Distributors will have to indicate the average price

A light in the jungle of fuel prices. From the August 1st in fact, the obligation for the managers of service stations is triggered display, in addition to the pump price, also the average price charged in the reference area (the region or the state depending on the type of plant) for all types of fuel on sale.

Mandatory communication to the Ministry

To determine which is the average price to be exposed, the managers must communicate to the Ministry the price lists for public sale for each type of fuel sold. The communication must take place when the system is opened. Price changes must also be communicated in advance or at the same time as the application. The rules apply to both self service than served. THEThe average price will be calculated on a regional basis for plants located outside the motorway network. While for the plants on the motorway the national quotation drawn up by the Ministry will be displayed.

Prominently displayed billboard

Il billboard with the information must be visibly displayed within the refueling area and must report the respective average prices relating to the types of fuel available in the point of sale, ensuring that they are updated on a daily basis.

In the event of a violation, a sanction from 200 euros to 2,000 euros, for the day the violation occurred. If the violation of the communication obligations is recurrence at least 4 times, even non-consecutive, within 60 days, it can be ordered the suspension of the activity for a period of 1 to 30 days.