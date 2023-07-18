Home » Gasoline, distributors must now also display the “average price”
Business

Gasoline, distributors must now also display the “average price”

by admin
Gasoline, distributors must now also display the “average price”

The rules at the gas pump change. Distributors will have to indicate the average price

A light in the jungle of fuel prices. From the August 1st in fact, the obligation for the managers of service stations is triggered display, in addition to the pump price, also the average price charged in the reference area (the region or the state depending on the type of plant) for all types of fuel on sale.

Mandatory communication to the Ministry

To determine which is the average price to be exposed, the managers must communicate to the Ministry the price lists for public sale for each type of fuel sold. The communication must take place when the system is opened. Price changes must also be communicated in advance or at the same time as the application. The rules apply to both self service than served. THEThe average price will be calculated on a regional basis for plants located outside the motorway network. While for the plants on the motorway the national quotation drawn up by the Ministry will be displayed.

Prominently displayed billboard

Il billboard with the information must be visibly displayed within the refueling area and must report the respective average prices relating to the types of fuel available in the point of sale, ensuring that they are updated on a daily basis.

In the event of a violation, a sanction from 200 euros to 2,000 euros, for the day the violation occurred. If the violation of the communication obligations is recurrence at least 4 times, even non-consecutive, within 60 days, it can be ordered the suspension of the activity for a period of 1 to 30 days.

You may also like

Event industry under pressure – Even major concerts...

Ivory Coast: goal of transforming half of the...

Fiscal peace, FdI to Salvini: “Untimely. Does not...

The Controversy Surrounding Crab Sticks: A Deceptive Delicacy...

Exor, the Agnellis invest in Optalysys optical chips....

Twitter Struggles with Revenue and Layoffs Under Musk’s...

According to the money expert, couples have to...

‘WITH’ the Provincial Coordinators appointed: the Puglia network

Mobile communications – Salt asks customers to pay...

De Nora: full exercise of the greenshoe option...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy