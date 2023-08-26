Home » Gasoline, flights and ferries: how much does the August counter-exodus cost
Business

by admin
What we are about to archive will be remembered come the summer marked by high prices: another 11 million will be on the road over the weekend according to Anas after counterexodus after August 15th. And for them there are Good news. On the contrary.

Whoever, for example, were to look for a flight now to return from Sardinia or Sicily on August 27th – verified Assoutenti – would find himself shelling out even more 300 euro (the most expensive route found is the Cagliari-Bologna for 390 euros). Things are no better for those who have decided to return by car who will have to deal with the by now obvious surprise of finding self-services on the motorway with petrol well over 2 euros per liter (2.020 according to today’s Mimit survey).

The situation does not change in the city where the highest average self-service price for petrol among the different regions is still in Basilicata at 1.972 euros. Peaks of up to 2.798 euros are recorded on the A21 Turin-Piacenza for the petrol served. A bitter return even for those who choose the ferry from the islands: for a Palermo-Genoa – explains for example Assoutenti – 2 adults, 2 children and car spend the 27 August 801 euros.

E price increases are also reported for i trains.

