Gasoline is getting more expensive: That’s how much a liter currently costs in Germany

Gasoline and diesel prices in Germany have skyrocketed with the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Here you can read the current prices for petrol and diesel every Tuesday. The past few months have been significantly more expensive than before, especially for diesel drivers. The price of diesel is now well below the price of petrol. A liter of Super E10 costs 1.836 euros on average across Germany. Diesel, on the other hand, only 1,580 euros. This was the result of an evaluation by the Clever Tanken comparison portal.

Thought in Germany has become considerably more expensive in the past year. The war in Ukraine and the associated scarcity and insecurity on oil market ensured that motorists had to dig deeper and deeper into their pockets.

The time was particularly bitter for diesel drivers in particular, Diesel cost significantly more than despite the lower tax Petrol. The price of petrol has now been higher than that of diesel for weeks. This shows a weekly evaluation of the comparison portal Clever Tanken. Here you can read the current prices for petrol and diesel every Tuesday.

09.05.2023



Gasoline: 1.836, Diesel: 1.580

The price of petrol in Germany has risen slightly within a week to an average of 1.836 cents.

Diesel continues to get cheaper and now only costs 1.580 cents per liter.

Good news for all motorists: despite weak economic data from China, oil prices have increased only slightly. Early on Tuesday morning it became known that industrial production in the second largest economy increased in April. However, the increase in production was much weaker than had been expected on the market. In the past few trading days, concerns about weaker economic development in China had pushed oil prices down again and again.

The price of North Sea crude oil is currently trading around ten dollars a barrel lower than at the beginning of the year. As a result, fuel prices continued to fall over the course of the year. In addition to China‘s surprisingly sluggish economy, concerns that the US economy could slip into recession have repeatedly put pressure on oil prices.

09.05.2023



Gasoline: 1.829, Diesel: 1.591

The price for a liter of petrol is currently 1.829 euros.

Diesel costs 1.591 euros.

Fuel prices have fallen significantly within a week. While petrol became almost two cents cheaper, the price of diesel even fell by three cents.

Oil prices also fell slightly in early trading on Tuesday. In the morning, a barrel of Brent for delivery in July was $76.67. That was 34 cents less than the day before. The price of a barrel of American grade West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell by 29 cents to 72.87 dollars. There are growing signs that prices at gas stations are continuing to stabilize. Price increases like last year are currently not foreseeable.

02.05.2023



Gasoline: 1.848, Diesel: 1.621

The liter of Super E5 currently costs 1.848 euros on average nationwide.

Diesel, on the other hand, costs only 1.621 euros per liter.

The trend continues: the price spread between diesel and petrol widens, as super is slightly more expensive, while the price of diesel continues to fall. Overall, in April the price of petrol rose while that of diesel fell.

This is partly due to the announcement by Opec+ that they want to reduce oil production. Potential shortages in the future are already causing petrol prices to rise. The fact that diesel is not affected is due to the end of winter. Because: Heating oil, which is technically diesel, is in less demand over the summer, which leads to more stable prices for diesel at the gas station.

25.04.2023



Gasoline: 1.842, Diesel: 1.638

Super E5 currently costs an average of 1.842 euros per liter across Germany.

A liter of diesel costs 1.638 euros.

With the falling oil prices of the past few weeks, the prices at the gas station have also fallen a little again. The ADAC sees scope for further price reductions. Currently, the oil price on the world market is even at the level before the Ukraine war.

18.04.2023



Gasoline: 1.880, Diesel: 1.687

The Super E5 currently costs an average of 1,880 euros.

Diesel costs an average of 1.687 euros across Germany.

Motorists can still count on relatively constant prices at the filling station. Within a week, the price of petrol fell by an average of just 0.001 cents, and the price of diesel fell by 0.021 cents.

11.04.2023



Gasoline: 1.881, Diesel: 1.708

A liter of Super E5 currently costs an average of 1.881 euros in Germany.

The diesel price is 1.708 euros.

Compared to the previous week, the prices hardly move. This is partly due to the constant crude oil prices.

04.04.2023



Gasoline: 1.841, Diesel: 1.680

On average, a liter of Super E5 costs 1.841 euros in Germany.

The price for diesel is 1,680 euros.

While the price of diesel increases only slightly, the price of petrol increases more significantly. The increase is due to rising prices on the crude oil market. The price of oil rose as a result of OPEC’s announcement in May that it intends to cut oil production.

27.03.2023



Gasoline: 1.82, Diesel: 1.693

On average, a liter of Super E5 costs 1.82 euros in Germany.

The diesel price, on the other hand, is only 1.693 euros.

In both cases, the prices are quite high. After all, diesel is now significantly cheaper than petrol. Because that was different a few months ago, triggered by fears of a possible shortage of diesel.