Gasoline more expensive than ever this year

Price shock at the gas station: petrol is suddenly more expensive than it has been this year – will it get any worse?

Filling up the car is currently costing more again, as a glance at the price tags on the petrol pumps shows. However, the regional differences are large.

The Shell gas station in Würenlos AG demanded CHF 1.99 per liter of unleaded 95 on Monday.

Photo: Mathias Förster

As if he had a guilty conscience because of the high prices, he pushes the pack over the checkout counter: “Here, so you can save something next time,” says the employee at a Coop petrol station in Opfikon ZH. There are two Basler Läckerli with a petrol voucher of 5 centimes per liter.

