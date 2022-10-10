Home Business Gasoline price cut demand surges by nearly 20%, gas stations run out of oil_Several French refineries closed due to strike_Xinhua News Agency_Consumer
Original title: Gasoline price cuts demand surge by nearly 20%, gas stations run out of oil

Affected by the surge in demand and the strike of oil company workers, nearly one-fifth of French gas stations have recently suffered an oil shortage. There are long queues in front of a large number of gas stations, and some gas stations have to take measures to restrict purchases.

In France, energy prices have risen sharply recently. In order to reduce the pressure on consumers to use oil, the French oil giant Total Energy has lowered the price of gasoline since September, making it 20 euro cents (about 1.4 yuan) cheaper per liter of gasoline. The relatively cheap price has attracted a large number of consumers, and many people rushed to the gas station early in the morning to refuel.

Agence France-Presse, citing government data, reported that nearly 20% of gas stations in France are currently short of gasoline or diesel. Shortages are particularly acute in northern France and the Paris region. Liu Xiuling (according to Xinhua News Agency)

The picture above shows a long queue of vehicles in front of the gas station of the Auchan supermarket in the northern French city of Lille.

