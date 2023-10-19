Home » Gasoline Price Rises to All-Time High: Find the Best Fuel Discounts from Repsol, Cepsa, BP, and Galp
Gasoline Price Rises to All-Time High: Find the Best Fuel Discounts from Repsol, Cepsa, BP, and Galp

Gasoline Price Rises to All-Time High: Find the Best Fuel Discounts from Repsol, Cepsa, BP, and Galp

Fuel Prices on the Rise Due to Multiple Factors

Over the past three months, fuel prices have been steadily increasing, reaching all-time highs. While there has been a slight moderation in the upward trend in the last week, the average price per liter of gasoline is now at 1.71 euros, while diesel stands at 1.67 euros.

The surge in fuel prices can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the restrictions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine have led to a decrease in oil production. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce production has further contributed to the price hike. Finally, the fluctuating Eurodollar exchange rate has also played a role in driving up fuel prices.

Now, amid these existing factors, a new concern emerges. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel and the potential reaction from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil tankers, could further impact fuel prices.

As consumers navigate these challenging times, keeping an eye on the best gasoline offers becomes crucial. However, it is important to note that the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine may lead to fluctuations in prices following new attacks.

Repsol, one of the leading gas stations, has announced an extension of its discounts until January 10, 2024. Customers using Waylet as a means of payment can accumulate savings of up to 40 euro cents per liter of fuel and 100% of the amount in electric recharges at public points and service stations. The exact discount amount depends on whether customers have also contracted Repsol’s electricity, gas, and solar solutions.

Apart from Repsol, other gas stations such as Cepsa, BP, and Galp also offer discounts to customers. Cepsa’s Gow program provides discounts of up to six euro cents per liter of fuel, along with additional benefits for purchases at their stores and washing services. BP’s miBP program allows customers to accumulate points for each liter of fuel they refuel, which can then be exchanged for gifts and discounts at collaborating companies.

It is important for consumers to stay informed about these offers and discounts as they seek to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices. However, it is recommended to remain vigilant for any potential changes influenced by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

