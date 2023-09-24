Gasoline Prices in Florida Rise After Weeks of Decline, Sparking Concerns Among Residents

Gasoline Prices in Florida Increase After Weeks of Decline

Florida residents are expressing concerns as gasoline prices in the state have seen a sudden spike after several weeks of sustained decline. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a regular gallon of gasoline is now at $3.69, marking an eight-cent increase compared to previous reports.

While the rise in prices is a cause for concern, it is worth noting that the current prices are still 16 cents below the peak reached earlier this year when a gallon of gasoline hit $3.85. Furthermore, the difference becomes even more apparent when compared to mid-2022, when drivers had to pay as much as $4.89 per gallon for regular gasoline.

However, there are notable variations in gasoline prices across different locations in Florida. For instance, in metropolitan areas such as West Palm Beach – Boca Raton, Naples, and Gainesville, filling up the tank of an average car costs around $46. On the other hand, areas like Bay, Escambia, and Okaloosa offer lower prices, with residents saving up to $5 per gallon.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline has risen by five cents since the previous week, reaching $3.85. Some states, including Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa, have experienced more significant increases, with 32, 31, and 29 cents respectively. However, California and Washington still maintain the highest prices, standing at $5.76 and $5.04 per gallon.

Experts predict that this recent increase could be just the beginning of a series of price hikes in the coming weeks. Uncertainty in international markets and the developments in major oil-producing regions will continue to play a crucial role in determining the direction of fuel prices.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins explained that the continuous decline in global fuel supply is causing an upward pressure on oil costs, which subsequently affects gasoline prices. Furthermore, recent data supports this explanation, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices have reached record highs in September, standing at $91.13 per barrel, a figure unseen since November 2022. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also warned about possible fuel shortages in the fourth quarter due to ongoing oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

These international factors are triggering a chain reaction that directly impacts gasoline prices in Florida and across the United States. As global fuel supply diminishes, costs rise, creating uncertainty about the long-term stability of fuel prices.

