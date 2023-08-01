Gasoline Prices in Florida Surge to Highest Levels Since April

Gasoline prices in Florida have risen by an average of 30 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, reaching the highest level since mid-April, according to AAA. The state average on Friday stood at $3.67 per gallon. Experts believe that these price increases are expected to continue in the short term.

The primary reason behind the surge in gas prices is the rise in oil prices, which have increased by 15% in the United States over the past five weeks. This increase in oil prices has directly impacted the cost of gasoline production.

Earlier this month, when gas prices were lower, the price of oil in the US was around $70 per barrel. However, as of Friday, oil prices closed at $80.58 per barrel, contributing to the upward trend in gasoline prices.

The Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) attributes the rising prices to strong economic data and increased fuel demand. Furthermore, refinery outages caused by extreme heat along the Gulf Coast have led to reductions in fuel production, further driving up prices.

Among the highest gasoline prices in Florida were recorded in West Palm-Boca Raton ($3.80 per gallon), Naples ($3.72 per gallon), and Port St. Lucie ($3.71 per gallon). Conversely, the lowest prices were found in Pensacola ($3.46 per gallon), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52 per gallon), and Panama City ($3.54 per gallon).

In Miami-Dade, the average gasoline price on Monday was $3.65 per gallon, while in Broward and Palm Beach, it stood at $3.70 and $3.79 per gallon, respectively.

If concerned about the rising prices, there are several ways drivers can save on fuel costs. Some tips from specialists include driving more smoothly, avoiding speeding, and comparing prices between different gas stations. Additionally, utilizing loyalty programs and carpooling can further reduce expenses. Maintaining proper tire pressure and minimizing vehicle load are also instrumental in optimizing fuel efficiency.

As gasoline prices continue to climb, it is advisable for Florida residents to implement these fuel-saving measures to mitigate the impact on their wallets.

