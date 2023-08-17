Gasoline Prices Surge in Puerto Rico, Regular Hits $0.99 per Liter

Gasoline Prices in Puerto Rico Continue to Surge

In recent news, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) has announced a significant increase in gasoline prices in Puerto Rico. The latest report reveals that regular gasoline has already reached $0.99 cents per liter, while premium gasoline has surpassed the dollar mark, with a price per liter at the pump of $1.14. Moreover, the price of diesel has also climbed to $1.05 per liter.

Compared to prices just a few days ago, these figures represent an almost $.04 cent increase per liter. On Monday, regular gasoline was priced at around $0.95 cents per liter, while premium gasoline stood at $1.10 per liter. The sudden surge in prices has left consumers concerned about the impact on their budgets.

The rising prices can be attributed to the recent fluctuations in the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI). On Monday, the price of WTI declined by 0.81%, closing at $82.51 a barrel, thereby ending its positive streak. The decrease in oil prices had raised hopes for stable or even lower gasoline prices. However, the recent spike in gasoline prices in Puerto Rico has dashed those hopes for now.

This sharp increase in gasoline prices will undoubtedly have an impact on the daily lives of Puerto Rican citizens. It is expected to translate into higher transportation costs and put a strain on household budgets. As a result, consumers are likely to seek out alternative means of transportation or explore more fuel-efficient options.

Amidst this situation, the DACO will be closely monitoring the market and assessing the impact on consumers. It remains to be seen whether these price hikes are temporary or if Puerto Ricans will have to bear the brunt of increased gasoline prices in the long run.

For now, motorists in Puerto Rico will have to contend with paying more at the pump, as regular gasoline reaches nearly $1 per liter and premium gasoline crosses the dollar mark. The already struggling economy and the ongoing challenges faced by the island will make these price hikes even more burdensome for the local population.

