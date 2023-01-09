Prices still rising at the petrol pump, in the aftermath of the initiative of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Gdf which have turned on the lights against speculation and waiting to implement the slight downward adjustments on the fuel network following Wednesday’s drop in international product quotations.

According to the elaborations of Daily energy the average price of petrol served rises to 1.965 euros while that of diesel rises to 2.023 euros per litre. The national average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.821 euros per liter (1.814 the figure for 5 January), with the various brands ranging between 1.816 and 1.835 euros per liter (no logo 1.819). The average price of diesel self is 1.879 euros per liter (against 1.875).

The reconnaissance of Daily Relay adds that the average price of gasoline in the mode served in highway rises to 2.171 euros. On this network, the self costs 1.912 euros per litre. For diesel on the motorway, 1.963 euros per liter are spent for self-service and 2.223 for serviced vehicles, while for LPG, 0.823 euros are spent per liter for self-service and 0.900 euros per liter for serviced vehicles. For petrol, excise duties weigh in at 0.728 euros per liter, while for diesel they weigh in at 0.617 euros.

The issue of fuel price increases has landed directly on government desks. In fact, with the end of December, the last extension of the discounts on excise duties applied to supplies, which had been cut with the Draghi government to give relief to families, disappeared. In the latest renewal, the one valid for the month of December, the discount had been halved to 18 cents (including the effect on VAT). Now there isn’t even that bulwark against price increases anymore.

The result is that in the last few days there has been an escalation of adjustments to the price lists. For merchants, these are dynamics in line with the trend in international quotations and with the disappearance of tax discounts. The Government, among whose ranks the voice of the attack by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini stands out who, when asked about the recent increases, admits that “there is someone who is being smart”, made it known that he was on the dossier. And the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation after the complaints presented to all the Italian Public Prosecutor’s Offices by Codacons which had reported, from the communications of the managers, increases for diesel up to 2.5 euros per liter on the motorways (in particular the A1).