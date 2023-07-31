Gasoline, the price increases: what’s going on, today’s news

The price of gasoline continues to rise, both for the so-called “served” and “do-it-yourself” types. New leap in the prices of refined products which, among other things, also caused the price of flights to skyrocket and a new leap in the prices of fuel at the pump. And the clash between the government and consumer associations is getting worse.

The national averages of the prices charged in distributors are up sharply: petrol in ”do it yourself” exceeds 1.9 euro/litre, diesel 1.76 euro/litre. For petrol we are at the highest since the end of July 2022 (when, however, the discount on excise duty of 30 cents per liter was in force, net of the discount we are at the highest since early December 2022), for diesel we are at the highest since mid-April .

These are the data from the Staffetta Quotidiana survey, according to which Eni increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by two cents per liter on Saturday. For Q8 there is an increase of two cents per liter on diesel, for Tamoil of one cent per liter. These are the average prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 18 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1.908 euro/litre (+17 thousandths, companies 1,917, white pumps 1,891), diesel self service at 1,762 euro/litre (+23, companies 1,771, white pumps 1,741). Petrol served at 2.042 euros/litre (+19, companies 2.088, white pumps 1.950), diesel served at 1.896 euros/litre (+22, companies 1.943, white pumps 1.802). LPG served at 0.700 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.710, white pumps 0.687), methane served at 1.414 euro/kg (-3, companies 1.417, white pumps 1.411), LNG 1.242 euro/kg (unchanged, companies 1.252 euro/kg , white pumps 1.236 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.981 euro/litre (served 2.227), self-service diesel 1.847 euro/litre (served 2.102), LPG 0.836 euro/litre, methane 1.540 euro/kg, LNG 1.331 euro/kg.

Because the raises

The increase in fuel prices has been attributed to international market conditions, and who knows why international markets always move in the summer, with an average price growth of around 0.03 euros per liter in the past week. This increase is related to the increase in the prices of both oil and refined products. According to the Unem, the association of companies in the refining, logistics and distribution of petroleum products, various contingent reasons have contributed to this tension on the spot markets, including repeated drops in inventories in the United States, closures of some refineries in Europe and a fairly sustained.

What the ministry says

And today the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Guarantor for price surveillance will hold a press conference to take stock of the government’s measures to monitor average fuel prices and protect consumers, after Assoutenti and other associations the alarm has been sounded on petrol price increases, which in motorway mode exceeded 2.5 euros per litre.

The meeting, scheduled for 11.30 in the ministry, will be chaired by the minister Adolfo Urso, by the undersecretary Massimo Bitonci and by the guarantor Benedetto Mineo, who will deal with the transparency activities relating to the display, at the filling stations, of the regional average price of fuel, mandatory from 1 August. In the meantime, Mimit clarified that, “with regard to press reports relating to isolated cases of refueling stations along the motorway network in which prices were recorded at 2.5 euros per liter for “unleaded petrol” in “served” mode» the national average prices of diesel and petrol are «well below 2 euros per litre, as revealed by the weekly elaboration on a daily basis of fuel prices, carried out by the Mimit fuel price observatory».

The ministry also states that this week prices stand at average values ​​of 1.89 euros per liter for petrol and 1.74 euros per liter for diesel, «the current growth in the average price, of around 0.03 euro per liter in the past week, is determined by what is being observed in the international markets, due to the increase in the prices of both oil and refined products”, and from the beginning of 2023 the “industrial price of petrol and diesel, at therefore net of taxation, in Italy it remains stably lower than that in Spain, Germany and France».

Assoutenti replied to Mimit that the study presented yesterday relates exclusively to the maximum prices recorded by Mimit himself through his observatory and retorted that «the same ministry can easily verify through the numbers of its own observatory that already numerous distributors throughout Italy sell petrol in mode served at price lists above 2.2 euros per litre». The president of the association, Furio Truzzi, remarks that “we are well aware that prices at 2.5 euros per liter are borderline cases, but this is certainly not the problem”. The main issue is «the sharp rise in the price lists of fuel at the pump which is being recorded on the occasion of the summer departures of the Italians, a phenomenon which punctually occurs every year and has an enormous impact on the pockets of citizens who travel by car to reach the of vacation”.

Related