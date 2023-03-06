Home Business Gastronomy and good weather allow Ramseier to grow
Rich harvest and a successful year: gastronomy and weather allow Ramseier to grow

Ramseier with a large cider factory in Oberaach, Thurgau, flies out of the pandemic with the Swiss. Overall, last year we benefited from the warm weather in early summer and summer and a positive development in the catering market.

Delivery of fresh cider fruit to the cider plant in Oberaach.

Image: Reto Martin

Ramseier Suisse AG operates one of the largest cider factories in Switzerland in Oberaach. According to a statement, the Sursee-based company achieved gross sales of 160 million francs last year. Compared to the previous year, this corresponds to an increase of 2.5 percent. The production of beverage units increased by 9 percent year-on-year to 239 million units, according to the manufacturer of soft drinks, fruit and fruit juice drinks, which is part of the Fenaco Group. The branded products around the brands Ramseier, Sinalco, Elmer or the newly launched iced tea SuperT were able to generate sales growth of 15 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

