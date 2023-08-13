“Gastronomy screwed up”: Nooch boss still wants to expand

“Gastronomy has screwed it up for a long time,” says the head of Nooch and Negishi – and he wants to expand vigorously

Daniel Wiesner runs one of the largest gastro chains in Switzerland with his brother. In an interview, he reveals why he will soon no longer accept cash in his company, why all employees know his wages and why he is removing the crocodile from the menu.

Daniel Wiesner wants to grow with the FWG – and introduces tip transparency.

Image: Andrea Zahler/CH Media

Daniel Wiesner, the co-CEO of the Wiesner gastronomy family, received the interview in a Miss Miu restaurant in Zurich. However, his chain is best known for the Nooch and Negishi formats with locations in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lucerne and Zug.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

