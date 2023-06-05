Gay Pride, the Lazio Region revokes the patronage. The storm breaks out

Rome Pride, the patronage of the Lazio Region has been revoked. It’s controversy

The Lazio region revoke the sponsorship of the event “Roma Pride 2023“. Even if the Council of Lazio “reaffirms its commitment to civil rights – underlines the institution -, as evidenced, moreover, by the multi-year work of the President Francesco Rocca“, the institutional signature of the Lazio Region “cannot, nor will it ever be used to support demonstrations aimed at promoting illegal behaviour, with specific reference to the practice of the so-called rented uterus“.

Pride: Zan (Pd), from the Lazio Region schizophrenia and hatred

“After granting it, today Lazio region withdraw the patronage at Roma Pride. A schizophrenia of hatred and discrimination that the right wants to spread using the institutions”. Pd Alessandro I will. “We will not allow this crusade against lgbtqia + citizenship to continue”, she adds, inviting “everyone to the Roma Pride!”.

