Gaza, 6-year-old boy mauled by a lioness. A bite to the head

And bambino of just 6 years was killed From one lioness, mauled under the eyes of parents who could not do anything to avoid the drama. The tragedy occurred in Khan Younisin the Strip Gazawithin one private zoo. According to the police authorities of the area, the child, Hamada Iqtiet, has overtaken the fence and reached the cage, where it is snuck in through an opening. According to the child’s family, however, the child had only reached the fence when it was assaulted by the feline, who tore him to pieces under the eyes of the gods family members.

According to a witnessthe lioness has head bite the boy, who had snuck into the cage after finding a hole in the fence. The child was brought in hospital where is died, as reported by a medical source. Despite the immediate intervention of the doctors, the situation it appeared right away desperate. No need to go to the hospital. The investigators are acquiring the Images from the video cameras of the zoo to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts.

