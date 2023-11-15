Gaza, Israeli raid on Al Shifa hospital. Hamas: “Save the patients”

War/Hamas to the international community: “Save the patients”

It doesn’t stop there war in the Middle East. During the night there was a blitz of the Israeli army, with soldiers and tanks, in al Shifa hospital. Hamas launches an appeal to the international community: “Save the patients of the hospital, we are ready to receive inspections to confirm the medical nature of the facility”. Meanwhile, the Israeli police open an investigation into the sHamas abuses on October 7. The Israeli army confirms the death of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who was held hostage in Gaza. Tajani: “Two military planes sent from Brindisi with humanitarian aid for Gaza”. Jerusalem attacks Guterres: “He does not deserve to lead the UN”.

Hamas blames Israel and the US for raids on Al-Shifa hospital

According to a Hamas statement, both Israel and the United States are responsible for the Israeli army’s raid on Gaza’s largest hospital. The attack on Al-Shifa also constitutes a failure on the part of the United Nations in the defense of the Palestinians, the Islamist organization said, specifying that “the silence of the UN and the betrayal of many countries and regimes will not dissuade our people Palestinian from clinging to their land and their legitimate national rights.” Hamas claims the US has given Israel “the green light to commit further massacres against civilians”, endorsing Israel’s “false narrative” that the Islamist group is using Al-Shifa hospital as a command base and control. Yesterday, the White House and Pentagon said Hamas is storing weapons and operating a command center from Al-Shifa hospital. The remarks echoed those of Israel, which Palestinian hospital officials and Hamas have consistently rejected.

Soldiers at Al Shifa hospital, the “beating heart” of Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces are “carrying out a precise and targeted operation” against Hamas in Al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza. The hospital complex could be the “beating heart” of Hamas, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told CNN.

Hamas to the international community: “Save the patients of al Shifa”

“There are 1,500 medical staff and around 7,000 displaced people inside the Shifa Complex. We call on all countries to take urgent action to save the patients inside the Shifa Complex.” The spokesperson for the Hamas Ministry of Health, Ashraf al Qudra, wrote this on Telegram, about three hours before the start of the Israeli army’s military operation in the facility, also clarifying that “we are ready to receive all international institutions at the complex at Shifa to ensure the medical nature of his work”.

Over 100 soldiers and tanks in the raid on Al Shifa hospital

Over 100 soldiers took part in the Israeli army’s raid on the al Shifa hospital in Gaza during the night: this was reported to the BBC by a witness who was inside the facility, Khader Zaanoun, who also confirmed the presence of tanks armed Israelis on the hospital campus. “I saw six tanks inside the hospital and more than a hundred commando soldiers, they entered the main emergency room, some soldiers were masked and shouting in Arabic ‘don’t move, don’t move'”, he said.

Hamas: Shifa hospital siege is a crime against humanity

“The Israeli occupation forces are committing a new crime against humanity, medical personnel and patients by besieging and bombing the al Shifa medical complex, west of Gaza City”: this was stated by the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al- Kaila.

Israel: targeted military operation in Al Shifa hospital

The Israeli army is carrying out a targeted operation in an area of ​​Gaza’s Shifa hospital. The Israel Defense Forces announced this on Telegram. “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area of ​​Shifa hospital,” the statement read. “We call on all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender,” the note concludes.

Phone call between Putin and Al-Sisi: they ask for the release of hostages in Gaza

The presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, stressed in a telephone conversation that the parties involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must put an end to the bloodshed and release the hostages as soon as possible. This was stated by the Kremlin press service as reported by Tass. “The critical importance of an early ceasefire, the release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza was underlined,” the press service said in a statement.

Medium: Possible breakthrough on hostages within 48-72 hours

Progress has been made on the Hamas hostage deal and a breakthrough could come in the next 48-72 hours. A high-level Israeli political source told the ABC broadcaster, adding that the Israeli war cabinet is meeting this evening to discuss the agreement.

