Gaza, Tajani: “No to ceasefire”. Towards the release of two hostages

Jihad, we free 2 hostages on video for humanitarian reasons

Islamic Jihad said it will soon release for “humanitarian and medical reasons” once “appropriate measures” are met, Hannah Katzir, 77, and Yagil Yaakov, 13, both abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The Times of Israel reports it. The hostages appear in two clips released by terrorists this afternoon. For Yagil Yaakov just last night there was an appeal as the boy has a potentially lethal peanut allergy, and the allergology association has asked that he be urgently examined by representatives of the Red Cross and given injectable epinephrine.

Tajani, no ceasefire until Hamas attacks Israel

“There cannot be a ceasefire when Hamas continues to launch missiles into Israel because we cannot help but worry about the Israeli civilian population.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this at a press conference after the summit on humanitarian aid in Gaza in which Macron called for a “ceasefire”. “The final objective is peace but the humanitarian pause can allow people to be brought to safety through humanitarian corridors” and allow the arrival of humanitarian aid, doctors and hospitals, he underlined.

MO: buffer your Gaza reporter. Israelie, “embedded with Hamas?”

Their photos of Hamas terrorists breaking into kibbutzim near Gaza, kidnapping civilians and setting fire to Israeli tanks on the morning of October 7 went around the world. Now the four photographers who took those images – released by Associated Press, CNN and Reuters – have ended up at the center of controversy after HonestReporting, a pro-Israeli site, drew attention to their presence at the scene of those crimes, bringing compromising photos come to light. Under accusation are some freelancers from Gaza indicated as authors of the October 7 shots: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, Hatem Ali, Mohammed Fayq Abu Mustafa and Yasser Qudih. In particular, the site has released a video of Eslaiah that he himself posted on the caption, “live from inside the settlements of the Gaza Strip”.

Another photo, also reported by HonestReporting, shows Eslaiah embracing the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, with the latter giving him a kiss on the cheek. Masoud was also present at the scene of the burning tank, as were Abu Mustafa and Qudih who filmed armed men infiltrating into Israel and raging on the body of a soldier extracted from the armored vehicle. The pro-Israel site now wonders what these photographers were doing there “so early, on what would normally have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it all coordinated with Hamas? The respectable news agencies, which published their photos , did they approve of their presence in enemy territory, together with terrorist infiltrators?”. The question raised is whether the photographers, all or some, were aware of the Hamas attack in advance.

“If there were journalists who knew about the massacre, who remained silent and took photos while children were massacred, they would be no different from terrorists and their punishment would be severe,” tweeted Benny Gantz, former Joint Chiefs of Staff and member of the Israeli war cabinet. The authorities of the Jewish State asked the international media for explanations, which immediately distanced themselves. CNN said it was “aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with numerous international and Israeli media outlets. Although at this time we have found no reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him.” For its part, the AP stressed that it “had no knowledge of the October 7 attacks before they happened,” reiterating that it “uses images taken by freelancers around the world, including Gaza.”

Same line as Reuters which denied “categorically having knowledge of the attack or having sent journalists ’embedded’ with Hamas on 7 October”. The British agency explained that it had “acquired photos from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of October 7, with whom it had not previously worked. The images published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets into southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel announced that armed men had crossed the border.” He then clarified that “Reuters journalistic staff were not on site in the places mentioned in the HonestReporting article”.

Israel: “Hamas stronghold in Jabalya in the north taken”. Today the road to the south was open for six hours for civilians

Beyond 50 thousand Palestinians they have passed from the northern sector of Gaza to the south. For Israel it is a sign that “Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza”.

Tajani: “Ready to treat Palestinian minors in Italy”

“I would like to reiterate here Italy’s willingness, in collaboration with our friends in the United Arab Emirates, to welcome some Palestinian minors who need to be hospitalized.” The Foreign Minister said so Antonio Tajani in his speech at the Gaza aid conference in Paris. “We must employ all possible means to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Italy is ready to do its part. We sent the first two humanitarian aid flights in Gaza in Al-Arish. We plan to further strengthen our humanitarian activities,” Tajani added.

The Pope: “Tremendous suffering for innocents in the Holy Land”

Il Papa he came back to talk about the war in Israel e Palestine in the audience with the participants in the Consulta of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. In “Holy Land we are Unfortunately witnesses of a tragedy – he underlined – which is consumed precisely in the places where the Lord lived, where he taught us through his humanity to love, to forgive and to do good to everyone. And instead we see them torn apart by tremendous suffering which above all affects many innocents, many innocent dead. For this reason I am spiritually united with you, who are certainly experiencing this meeting of the Consulta by sharing the great pain of the Mother Church of Jerusalem and imploring the gift of peace”.

Today the road south to Gaza was open for 6 hours

The Defense Forces spokesperson announced that today Israel will once again open Salah-al-Din Road to north-south traffic for Palestinian civilians between 10am and 4pm. In the previous days the corridor was only open for four hours. Yesterday, spokesman Avichay Adraee said, around 50 thousand Gazans used the corridor to head towards the south of the Strip. “Don’t listen to what Hamas leaders say from their hotels abroad or from the dungeons they have set up for themselves and their family members,” warns Adraee. “For your safety, move south, beyond Wadi Gaza.”

Tajani: “Yes to the defense of Israel but let’s also protect civilians”

“Our message is clear: we condemn the terrorist attack of October 7, we support that Israel has the full right to defend itselfbut we ask everyone and therefore Israel itself to defend civilians, to allow humanitarian pauses in the fighting to help the population of Gaza”. The Foreign Minister said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Antonio Tajani.

Israel: Hamas stronghold taken in Jabalya in northern Gaza

The Israeli infantry took control of the Hamas stronghold in the north of the Strip after 10 hours of fighting. The Israeli army said so, quoted by the media.

Hamas: 19 dead in Israeli raid

At least 19 people were killed yesterday in an Israeli airstrike on a house near a hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. This is claimed by the Palestinian Interior Ministry run by Hamas.

