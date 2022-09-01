Due to the maintenance of the only operating turbine of the “Portovaya” compressor station, from 4:00 on August 31st Moscow time, that is, from 9:00 on the 31st Beijing time, Gazprom stopped passing the “North Stream”. -1″ natural gas pipeline for 3 days.

Gazprom began to overhaul the turbine “Beixi-1” and suspended gas supply for three days

According to the data provided by the Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline Company, the operator of Beixi-1, the gas transmission volume of the pipeline has dropped to zero. Gazprom said that the suspension of gas transmission will continue until 4:00 on September 3. After the maintenance work is completed, the gas transmission of the “Beixi-1” pipeline will be resumed, and the gas transmission volume will be 33 million cubic meters per day. .

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 30th that European countries, the United States and Canada imposed sanctions on Russia, which prevented Russia from carrying out routine maintenance, registration and assembly of returned parts, and no other factors hindered it. Russia supplies natural gas.

The “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline was completed in 2011. It starts from Russia in the east and leads to Germany via the Baltic Sea. It is currently the main gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. A turbine of “North Stream-1” was previously sent to Canada by Siemens for maintenance. Gazprom has repeatedly stated that due to Siemens’ failure to deliver the turbines for repair to Russia in time, the Russian side had to reduce the “Beixi-1” gas transmission volume.

Russia suspends gas supply, German gas storage pressure is high

In 2021, about half of Germany’s total natural gas imports will come from Russia. Currently, about half of German households use natural gas for heating, and about one-third of industrial energy uses natural gas. In response to energy shortages, the German government approved winter energy-saving measures on the 24th to limit heating and electricity use in public buildings.

Headquarters reporter Yu Peng: At present, Germany’s natural gas reserves are about 80%, and the gas storage target has not yet been completed. German media reports say filling natural gas storage facilities is still a race against time. The director of the Federal Network Agency, Germany’s energy regulator, said that whether the gas supply can be restored after three days will have a major impact on Germany’s energy security. In addition, according to German media reports, some important storage facilities, including Germany’s largest gas storage facility – the Ryden gas tank – may not meet gas storage goals in the winter. A regional gas shortage cannot be ruled out yet. In the face of a possible energy crisis in the future, the latest survey shows that more than half of the people have begun to reduce energy consumption. Economists believe the German economy is facing a tough few months due to energy shortages and could even slip into recession this winter. In the next few years, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will impose a heavy burden on the German economy.