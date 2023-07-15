Gazprom threatens to stop gas transit in Kiev (and Vienna) – DW – July 14, 2023

There have already been so many threats from Russia to turn off the gas supply to Europe that hardly anyone has paid any attention to the latest one. This time, Moscow is threatening the state-owned Ukrainian company Naftogaz with stopping gas transit through Ukraine. However, the Russian state-owned company Gazprom would thus cut the most important of the two remaining transport routes to the EU, through which it serves its last major European customer: Austria. Meanwhile, Austria’s most important gas importer, OMV, is sending out signals that it is prepared for emergencies.

The last two delivery routes to the EU

In order to understand this special situation, one should first realize that despite the war in Ukraine, the transport of Russian gas via Ukrainian territory to the EU continues uninterrupted. This could be explained by Kiev’s desire not to cut off its European neighbors from Russian energy supplies, which are still heavily dependent on it. In addition, violating the five-year Russian-Ukrainian transit agreement, which runs until the end of 2024, could result in lawsuits before international tribunals and ultimately serious penalties.

Headquarters of the state-owned Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz in Kiev Photo: NurPhoto/picture alliance

Gazprom has probably been guided by similar considerations so far. In addition, the Russian group needs the route via Ukraine in order to earn at least some money in the EU after losing the largest European customers like Germany – by far its most important sales market until 2022. This loss is self-inflicted.

Brussels has not imposed sanctions on Russian natural gas. It was Moscow that, in a clear attempt to put pressure on European Ukraine supporters, first sanctioned the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline via Poland to Germany in the spring of 2022 in a conflict with its Polish partner, and then on August 31 the already strong completely halted cut supplies to Germany and Western Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline (the destruction of that pipeline by a hitherto unsolved bomb attack was almost a month later, on September 26).

This left Gazprom with only two intact delivery routes to the EU. There is the second strand of the TurkStream, which goes via Turkey towards Bulgaria and from there continues under the name Balkan Stream via Serbia to Hungary. This pipeline has an annual capacity of less than 16 billion cubic meters. And there is the much larger transport route via Ukraine, which was still being developed in the days of the Soviet Union, and which Russia is now threatening to block.

Gazprom boss calls arbitration courts “illegitimate”

The five-year transit agreement mentioned, which was signed in December 2019, stipulates that Gazprom will pump 40 billion cubic meters annually through this transport route through Ukraine and Slovakia to the Baumgarten transfer point in Austria in the years 2021 to 2024. For decades, Russian supplies were handled at this node by European gas importers from Austria, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and other countries. In the meantime, the only major customer left is the partially state-owned Austrian oil and gas company OMV.

The longest-serving Western European buyer of Russian/Soviet gas would now theoretically be among the victims if Gazprom were to carry out its recent threat against Ukraine. On July 6, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Russia could impose sanctions on Naftogaz if the company continues to seek trials in European arbitration courts. In this case, any further cooperation would be impossible, including transit.

Headquarters of the OMV Group in Vienna Photo: SKATA/IMAGO

In view of the Western sanctions and the “wave of Russophobia in Europe,” Miller continued, Gazprom could no longer hope for a fair trial. Arbitration courts, for example in Switzerland or Sweden, are therefore “illegitimate” and participation in them “pointless”.

The dispute over “Sudja” and “Sokhranovka”

Naftogaz wants arbitration courts to clarify whether Ukraine is entitled to billions in fines from Gazprom. Because it is agreed in the transit contract that the Russian supplier must pay for the transport of the said 40 billion cubic meters per year in any case, even if he delivers less. And since 2022 it has been delivering much less: instead of the daily 109.5 million cubic meters, mostly around 42 million cubic meters.

But the Russian company refuses to pay because the Ukrainian side has not accepted Russian supplies via the Sochranovka gas metering station since May 2022. Since then, the transit has only run via the “Sudscha” gas measuring station. The argument of the Ukrainian side: The delivery route via “Sokhranovka” runs through the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk, there is fighting there, so its use is not possible due to the war.

Kiev has therefore proposed to increase the throughput via “Sudja” accordingly, but the Russian side claims that this is technically impossible. What is striking, however, is that about a third of the planned amount of gas was pumped to the EU via “Sochranovka”. Gazprom, on the other hand, has reduced the transit by almost two thirds. This dispute will probably not be resolved before an arbitration court in which both sides are present, because Moscow seems to be serious about the threat of a delivery stop, even at the price of a further sharp reduction in gas exports, which have collapsed anyway.

However, such a development would not catch OMV unprepared. Deliveries to Austria already fluctuated greatly last year, sometimes it was only 30 percent or even less of the agreed quantity, reported the company’s CFO, Reinhard Florey, at the beginning of February when the balance sheet was presented for 2022.

OMV secures “non-Russian gas wells”

At the end of May, former OMV boss Gerhard Roiss caused a stir in Austria with the warning that Ukraine would not extend the transit contract with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024. Roiss, who is working on behalf of the Austrian Ministry of Energy to develop a concept for the exit from Russian gas, referred to government circles in Kiev in his TV interview. The next day, Energy Minister Leonore Gewesser demanded that Austria quickly free itself from its still high dependence on Russian gas, because “doing nothing is a danger for our country”.

Three weeks later, OMV announced the final investment decision for the development of the Neptun Deep gas field, which had already been discovered in 2012 in the Romanian part of the Black Sea. Thanks to this bilateral deep-sea project, according to OMV CEO Alfred Stern, Romania will “become the largest natural gas producer in the EU”. From 2027, this project will also be able to contribute to the gas supply of Austria.

Pretty best friends: The then OMV boss Rainer Seele (front left) and Gazprom boss Alexej Miller at the signing of the contract in 2018 in the presence of ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Russian President Vladimir PutinImage: GEORG HOCHMUTH/picturedesk/APA/picture alliance

Two more weeks later, OMV reported that it had leased additional European pipeline capacity to transport gas to Austria. It is about pipelines in Germany and Italy, through which larger quantities of purchased Norwegian gas and deliveries via Dutch and Italian LNG terminals can be imported from October 2023 to September 2028. “These capacities, in combination with OMV’s alternative non-Russian gas sources, secure the delivery obligations to its contract customers in the medium term,” says the company’s press release.

“All of this has given us access to non-Russian gas, and we will have more than enough of it to meet our customer obligations,” Alfred Stern stressed again a few days later in an interview with the Financial Times. It was published on July 9 and was quoted in various media mainly for stating: “As long as Gazprom supplies…we will continue to get these volumes from Gazprom.” This was a clear rejection of a unilateral cancellation of the contract with Gazprom, which runs until 2040 and whose deliveries were not sanctioned by the EU. But the actual message from the OMV boss in this conversation was different: If Russia stops the flow of gas on its own, Austria will deal with it. It would be the end of a very special relationship.

