MILANO – Gazprom continues its “strategy of tension” on deliveries of Russian gas to Europe, which for weeks have been traveling in fits and starts for, officially, a series of maintenance interventions. And the tension works, and how: the price of fuel at the market Ttf of Amsterdam, which had already reached new peaks at 248 euros per MWh during the session, soared after the announcement to 257 euros per MWh. A new record for the European gas reference market.

The Russian gas supply giant has warned that deliveries are through the pipeline Nord Stream 1, will be interrupted for three days, from 31 August to 2 September, for “maintenance” on the only turbine still in operation. The The gas pipeline in question, which transports Russian gas directly to Western Europe via Germany via the Baltic Sea, is one of the main supply routes of the Old Continent and is currently operated by Gazprom at 20% of its total capacity.

“Maintenance is required every 1,000 hours of operation,” the company wrote in a press release. This decision risks rekindling fears of shortages in Europe, which immediately after the invasion of Ukraine activated heavy trade sanctions against the Russiabut which at the same time, after the numerous interruptions of the service contracts which started at the beginning of the summer, accuses Moscow of energy blackmail.