Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the top management is shaking: the co-editor is on trial

It widens it even further scandal named T-Rexwhich unmasked a “tangentopoli” e “rubbishtown“, following a investigation from the Finance Guard. It will take place next September 13th the first hearing of process on the second section of the investigation. It was the judge who ordered the postponement a judgment requested by the prosecutor’s office on the affair he had brought about upon arrest and then – we read in the Corriere del Giorno – to condemnation first instance of the former president of the Province and mayor of Massafra Martino They drum to beyond 9 years’ imprisonment as found guilty of having obtained bribes by the Brescia-based company Linea Ambiente to grant the authorisation to the enlargement from the dump “The Tower – Caprarica“.

Former mayor of Massafra he had always proclaimed himself innocent. Ad alert the “clique” of bribe-takers and monnezzari, to be intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza, according to the investigations and investigations by the prosecutor – continues the Corriere del Giorno – would have been Antonio Albanesepresident of CISA spa of Massafra, and current co-editor of the Bari newspaper The Gazette of the South of which he holds 50% of the publishing company EDIME srl.

Subscribe to the newsletter

