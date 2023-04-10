Home Business Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial for “Monnezzopoli”
Business

Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial for “Monnezzopoli”

by admin
Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial for “Monnezzopoli”

Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the top management is shaking: the co-editor is on trial

It widens it even further scandal named T-Rexwhich unmasked a “tangentopoli” e “rubbishtown“, following a investigation from the Finance Guard. It will take place next September 13th the first hearing of process on the second section of the investigation. It was the judge who ordered the postponement a judgment requested by the prosecutor’s office on the affair he had brought about upon arrest and then – we read in the Corriere del Giorno – to condemnation first instance of the former president of the Province and mayor of Massafra Martino They drum to beyond 9 years’ imprisonment as found guilty of having obtained bribes by the Brescia-based company Linea Ambiente to grant the authorisation to the enlargement from the dump “The Tower – Caprarica“.

Former mayor of Massafra he had always proclaimed himself innocent. Ad alert the “clique” of bribe-takers and monnezzari, to be intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza, according to the investigations and investigations by the prosecutor – continues the Corriere del Giorno – would have been Antonio Albanesepresident of CISA spa of Massafra, and current co-editor of the Bari newspaper The Gazette of the South of which he holds 50% of the publishing company EDIME srl.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  BMW iX M60 towards debut in Las Vegas

You may also like

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

With Fed Rates Nearing a Peak, Is the...

Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

Switch bonus at Scalable Capital: This is how...

Pnrr, seven months just to register online. So...

Multilateralism and free trade are the real needs...

Why the Germans eat less pork

Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save...

Bitcoin: World would be better off without cryptocurrency,...

Weekly Market Observation｜International gold prices hit a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy