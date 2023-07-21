GBP/USD Faces Pressure as UK CPI Weakens and BoE Rate Decision Looms

Title: Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Under Pressure as UK CPI Falls Below Expectations

Publication date: July 23, 2022

The British pound (GBP) continues to face downward pressure against the US dollar (USD) following a significant drop in UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Analysts predict that a close below the former resistance zone near the June high (1.2848) could result in a sharp decline in the GBP/USD exchange rate. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a retreat from overbought territory, adding to the negative outlook for the currency pair.

This decline in GBP/USD comes after the failure to reach the April 2022 high (1.3167), as private sector spending in the UK is expected to slow down. With the Bank of England’s rate decision approaching on August 3, the pound is likely to experience further pressure in the coming days.

In addition, there is a dissent within the BoE, as signs of weakening demand could lead to a split vote among policymakers. Despite this, positive developments may contain the near-term sell-off in GBP/USD, as the BoE reiterates its commitment to ensuring a sustainable return to the 2% target for CPI inflation in the medium term. Reports from central bank officials also indicate unexpectedly robust consumer demand for goods and services.

The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on July 26 is also expected to impact GBP/USD. While the Fed is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, market participants will closely analyze the forward guidance on monetary policy as the Fed’s rate hike cycle appears to be reaching its end. This guidance could have significant implications for the GBP/USD exchange rate.

The technical analysis of GBP/USD suggests a potential correction ahead of the Fed meeting. The currency pair is forming a series of lower highs and lows, and a close below the former resistance zone near the June high (1.2848) could trigger a sharp decline. The RSI’s retreat from overbought territory further supports this bearish outlook.

In the daily chart, last month’s bullish flag pattern seems to have concluded with a failed attempt to reach the April 2022 high (1.3167). The RSI has given a sell signal, dropping below 70 from overbought territory. GBP/USD’s recent series of lower highs and lows has brought it closer to the former resistance zone around the June high (1.2848). If this support is breached, the pair could target the 1.2750 to 1.2760 area, followed by the monthly low (1.2723).

However, failure to close below the 1.2850 to 1.2900 area may bring the 1.3000 level back into focus, potentially limiting the currency pair’s downward movement.

Overall, the future direction of GBP/USD is uncertain, with upcoming events such as the Bank of England’s rate decision and the FOMC interest rate decision likely to have a significant impact on the exchange rate. Traders will closely monitor economic indicators and central bank announcements to make informed decisions on their GBP/USD positions.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice and should not be considered as such. The information provided is for informational purposes only and does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Trading foreign exchange and other financial products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.