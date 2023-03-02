From undeclared workers to online game winnerspassing through property owners and people subject to personal precautionary measures, the fraud against the state runs along the tracks of the Basic income.

192 people suspected of having unduly received funds otherwise intended for those who really need them. From the first light of dawn the maxi operation of the Guardia di Finanza of the Provincial Command of Foggia for undue welfare benefits received that exceed 1.2 million euros. Of these, most have been recovered with seizures.

The meticulous inspection activity conducted under the direction of the Public Prosecutor of Foggia brought out numerous apparently irregular positions mainly in Manfredonia, San Severo, Lucera, Vieste, Rodi Garganico, Cagnano Varano and Carpino.

Starting from the information contained in the databases made available by INPS on the basis of the agreement entered into with the Corps at a central level and following specific risk analyses, several households were identified in which there were people who received the benefit even if they were simultaneously owners of real estate or securities or recipients of undeclared income beyond the thresholds established by law.

According to the official information of the Financiers of the Daunian capital2 households were identified with people subjected to personal precautionary measures as they were considered affiliated with local crime, as well as 2 foreign citizens who had falsely declared that they were resident in Italy.

Other cases were discovered following checks on undeclared work in shops, bars and restaurants in the aforementioned localities as well as in an RSA of Cerignola, with the request of employees to be paid illegally so as not to lose the requirements for the granting of the benefit.

More than 150 positions emerged, however, from an inspection activity of the Tenenza di Lucera which identified people who had collected winnings from online games, even exceeding 100,000 euros, by failing to communicate these circumstances, thus maintaining the benefit.

All positions are being examined by the Public Prosecutor of Foggiawhich delegated timely investigations and ordered the seizure of the sums deemed unduly received.

