GDL presents high collective bargaining demands – and threatens to set up a temporary work agency

More money, shorter working hours, tax-free inflation payments: With these three core demands, the train drivers’ union GDL is going into the upcoming wage round. With the establishment of its own temporary work agency, the union also wants to put additional pressure on the railways.

GDL boss Claus Weselsky wants to fight for more wages and less working hours for thousands of railway employees – and then snatch their train drivers away from the railway companies. In the forthcoming wage negotiations, the train drivers’ union GDL wants to push through 555 euros more.

Dhe Deutsche Bahn has it Tariff conflict with the EVG not yet ended, since the train drivers’ union GDL also submits demands. The key points are 555 euros more money per month and an increase in allowances for shift work by 25 percent, the GDL announced on Monday.

In addition, she advocates a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours per week for shift workers without a proportionate wage reduction and a tax-free inflation compensation premium of 3,000 euros – regardless of whether for part-time or full-time employees.

In addition, the union demands an employer’s share of five percent for the company retirement provisionthe introduction of the five-shift week for staff working in shifts and a collective agreement term of a maximum of twelve months.

“It requires a significant improvement in the material and immaterial working and living conditions of the railway workers as soon as possible,” said GDL boss Claus Weselsky. This applies “especially in the direct area and in the irregular shift systems”, so that rail transport in Germany can become sustainable again and the railway companies can recruit specialists.

Unlike the competing railway and transport union (EVG), which has already largely paralyzed the state-owned company DB several times with warning strikes, the GDL is not allowed to call for industrial action for the time being. A peace obligation applies here until October.

The EVG demands twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month for a term of twelve months. She negotiates for around 230,000 employees, a good 180,000 of whom work for Deutsche Bahn. The negotiations are to be continued on June 12, until then there should be no further warning strikes, Bahn and EVG announced on Monday evening.

The GDL is significantly smaller than the EVG, but is considered assertive and has in the past rubbed violently with many strikes with the top of the railroad.

GDL wants to set up a cooperative and hire out train drivers

In addition, the GDL is planning an unprecedented step to enforce the increasing market power of workers in rail transport. Engine drivers should resign from DB and get a job with the “Fair Train eG” cooperative. This cooperative should then lend its employees to the DB and other railway companies like a temporary work agency – on Weselsky’s terms.

“In the future, the railway workers will gradually take their destiny into their own hands,” said Weselsky. A company was founded “which offers fair conditions in the area of ​​leasing locomotive drivers”. This is necessary in order to make rail jobs more attractive for young people in times of staff and specialist shortages.

In the railway sector, there is the market leader Deutsche Bahn, where collective bargaining and social benefits are deliberately withdrawn from its own employees, the GDL complained. “This has to end, otherwise we will be able to keep goats on newly upgraded routes in Germany in a few years, because nobody wants to work on the trains anymore,” explained Weselsky.

Die Deutsche Bahn took the demands of the GDL according to his own statement and will “check and evaluate them in due course”. A railway spokeswoman said that new collective agreements for around 10,000 DB employees would be negotiated with the GDL in the fall. The focus is currently on the negotiations for new collective agreements with the EVG.

The last collective bargaining dispute between GDL and Deutsche Bahn was resolved in September 2021. were agreed at the time Tariff increases totaling 3.3 percent as well as one-off payments – in view of the significantly increased inflation, a deal of this magnitude is completely out of the question this time.

