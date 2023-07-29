Home » Gdo, one more step forward: the regions of the South are the driving force
by admin
Between 17 and the 23 July the modern Italian distribution scores +7,54% in comparison with the same period of 2022. The data NielsenIQ highlight the excellent performance recorded by the southern regions, which close the week with double-digit progress.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Specifically the territories of the Sud (Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and Sicily) advance with a robust +11,06%. Well too center (Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Sardinia) with +7,95%e Northeast (Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia) with +7,33%. Lower numbers instead for the Nord-Ovest (Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta, Liguria and Lombardy), which ends with +5,47%.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Stable the annual progressive figurewhich passes from +7,87% of last week at +7,86%. Slightly decreasing progressive for the month of Julywhich scores +7,59% (dal +7,63% from seven days ago).

