GDP, Bank of Italy revises growth estimates for 2023-2025

After the strong recovery in the first quarter of 2023 (0.6%), GDP is expected to expand to a limited extent in the rest of the three-year forecast period 2023-2205, held back by the effects of worsening conditions of financing. On average for the year, GDP would increase by 1.3% in 2023, by 1% in 2024 and by 1.1% in 2025.

This is what emerges from the macroeconomic projections for Italy prepared by Bank of Italy experts as part of the coordinated exercise of the Eurosystem. The scenario presented assumes that tensions associated with the conflict in Ukraine do not lead to further difficulties in the procurement of raw materials; coherently, the prices of the latter would remain practically stable in the forecast three-year period at much lower levels than those of 2022.

Conversely, the macroeconomic situation is affected by the effects of more restrictive monetary and credit conditions for businesses and households. Compared to the projections released in January, GDP growth is revised upwards in 2023, thanks to a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, and downwards in the two-year period 2024-25, mainly due to a sharper deterioration in financial conditions.

