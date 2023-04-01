Minister Giorgetti on GDP

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, at the workshop on economics and finance promoted by Ambrosetti, said he expects GDP growth in 2023 to exceed the expected 0.6%. “For the rest of the year – he explained – we expect a moderate growth rate thanks also to the gas reduction and electricity and an increase in employment of 100 thousand units. We continued to support families and businesses: the recession cannot be the price to tame inflation”.

The challenges to be faced are manifold. “The important thing – says Giorgetti – is to guarantee the financial stability of the country’s system. The Pnrr is a government priority but it must be remembered that, compared to the initial settings, it was there the outbreak of a war in Europe which led to an increase in raw materials. Among the causes of difficulty is also the public administration which is unable to support all the requests that come from the Pnrr projects. However we are working to ensure that the tenders are not deserted as has already happened and on the guarantees to be given to companies that are already involved”.

Among the priorities is also to encourage the involvement of private capital. “We are in a complex phase: the risks are many but also the opportunities – she underlined -. Furthermore, it must be remembered that with regard to the Stability Pact the budgetary rules they are suspended until the end of 2023. At that point we will have to reintroduce them and it will not be easy given the general climate of relaxation in recent years. But having public finances in order is an absolute priority to maintain market confidence and contain funding costs”. For the first time Giorgetti, while emphasizing the 117 billion impact generated by building bonuses, did not deny that the latter, including superbonus, have contributed to the economic recovery and therefore it is important to guarantee support for the building industry.

Gentiloni optimistic about the Pnrr

Will Italy be able to bring home the money from the Pnrr, the huge resources allocated by the EU to encourage investment in member countries after the pandemic? The European commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni, also present at the economy forum, is optimistic. “The amendment proposals from Italy must arrive – he said – we are verifying the tranche requested in December. I am optimistic because I see great goodwill on the part of the government”. Gentiloni does not hide the importance of the success of the Pnrr. “Public investments – he said – are the only antidote to the risk of stagnation after the recent crises. This is why the Pnrr is very important”.