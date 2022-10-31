Home Business GDP: growth of 0.5% in economic terms
GDP: growth of 0.5% in economic terms

In the third quarter of the year, the Italian economy recorded growth of 0.5% in economic terms and of 2.6% in trend terms. The expansionary phase of GDP therefore continues for the seventh consecutive quarter, but decelerating compared to the second quarter of the year. The growth acquired for 2022 is equal to 3.9%.

“Well, a figure higher than expected, considering that some analysts even expected a drop in GDP compared to the previous quarter,” said Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union. “In short, Draghi leaves greater room for maneuver to the Meloni government, which today hopefully will intervene with strong measures to counter the astronomical bills that the Italians are paying”, concludes Dona.

