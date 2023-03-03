The Swiss economy stopped growing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The challenging international environment with war, inflation and high energy prices slowed industry and exports.

Meanwhile, domestic demand developed solidly.

The growth rate of real gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from October to December 2022 was 0.0 percent, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). In the third quarter, the local economy still recorded slight growth (+0.2 percent).

Economists expected slightly higher growth

The value for the fourth quarter is slightly below the estimates. Economists surveyed by AWP had expected GDP growth of between 0.1 and 0.3 percent.

According to the Seco, the economic slowdown abroad had a negative impact on the development in the manufacturing sector (-0.3 percent) in the quarter under review. While the chemical-pharmaceutical industry, which is less sensitive to the economy (+1.7 percent), once again recorded an increase in value creation, the other industrial sectors declined.

There was a significant decline (-0.9 percent) for total exports. Imports (-1.1 percent) also fell significantly after having risen sharply in the previous quarter.

Domestically, things are going well

The domestic economy continued to develop solidly. Domestic final demand continued the growth of the previous quarter (+0.5 percent). Investments in equipment grew at an above-average rate (+1.7 percent). Among other things, investments in automobiles have been further increased in the course of easing supply bottlenecks, according to Seco. On the other hand, construction investments continued to fall (-0.5 percent).

There were also slightly below-average growth rates in state consumption and private consumption (both +0.3 percent). In tourism, the recovery from the Corona crisis continued – in particular, more and more tourists from abroad returned to Switzerland. Value added in the hospitality industry rose again (+1.5 percent), but was still five percent below the pre-corona level at the end of 2019, according to Seco.

Solid growth for the full year

For the first time, Seco has also given an assessment of the year 2022 as a whole. Accordingly, with a GDP growth of 2.1 percent, a recession was clearly prevented despite the Russian war of aggression. Compared to 2021 (+4.2 percent), however, growth halved.

The economic development was characterized on the one hand by the recovery from the Corona crisis, on the other hand the tense energy situation in Europe and the gloomy international environment weighed on development, writes Seco.

The catch-up effects were particularly evident in the service sector and in private consumer spending, which grew strongly despite higher inflation rates. Exports of services also recorded strong growth, while exports of goods developed moderately. The strong momentum at the beginning of the year resulted in above-average growth for the manufacturing industry over the year as a whole.