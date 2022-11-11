The European Commission has announced that it expects GDP growth of 3.3% and 3.2% respectively for the European Union and the Eurozone in 2022.

For next year, GDP growth is expected to weaken at a rate of 0.3% both in the case of the EU and the euro area. The estimates were published today by Brussels, in the note “Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast”.

“EU and Eurozone inflation are expected to rise by 9.3% and 8.5% respectively (in 2022), to then slow down in 2023, but remain high”: for the EU, a rate is expected of inflation at 7%, for the Eurozone of 6.1%.

The 2022 deficit-to-GDP ratio is estimated by the European Commission to fall to 3.4% in the EU and 3.5% in the euro area. But “in 2023 – reads the autumn forecasts – we expect the deficit to increase to 3.6% in the European Union and 3.7% in the euro area”.

In citing the energy price shock due to the war in Ukraine, the Commission explains that, “despite the contraction in GDP forecast for the fourth quarter, the momentum of 2021 and the strong growth of the first half of the year should drive real growth up. of the 2022 GDP overall of 3.3% in the EU, well above the growth projection of + 2.7% contained in the Summer interim Forecast (SiF) ”.

That said, a contraction in economic activity is expected in the fourth quarter, which “should continue in the first quarter of the year”.

For Brussels, the EU, the euro area and most of the member countries should thus fall into technical recession this winter.

“Growth would then return in the spring, with inflation progressively slowing its hold on the economy. However, given the considerable obstacles that still continue to hold back demand, the EU economy will only be able to report weak growth. For 2023 as a whole, both the GDP of the EU and the euro area will grow at the rate of 0.3%, well below the 1.5% for the European Union and + 1.4% for the ‘Eurozone estimated in previous projections released in the summer ”.