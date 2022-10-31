Istat sees GDP growth of 0.5% in the third quarter, well above the -0.2% recently forecast by the UPB. Growth that translates into 2.6% over the year, with a change acquired for 2022 at 3.9%, more than the 3.3% estimated by the Draghi executive in the Nadef and more recently by the Bank of Italy. And, albeit on a preliminary basis, the estimate of the Institute of Statistics places us in the lead among the European economies: so much so that our country grows 0.2% more than the EU average, which – according to the Eurostat flash data – stops at 2.4%.

Despite the data, contrary to expectations and which therefore bodes well for the end of the year – the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco warns about the “worsening of growth prospects” which “is widespread” and the “purely indicative nature” of data presented by the Bank of Italy itself in its economic bulletin: “the risks on growth are oriented to the downside, not only for our country”. The main reasons remain the cost of raw materials, the cost of electricity and gas bills, and the uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine. Which translates into runaway inflation. And this is the reason why – according to Visco – the ECB was right to take the decision to raise rates: we can discuss the “pace” with which to raise them, perhaps proceeding “gradually”; but there are “no doubts about the direction taken”, as well as “the fact that their level is not yet consistent with the target of 2% inflation”.

Meanwhile, Italy remains hooked to the train of recovery, and is traveling along the tracks of growth, even better than the European average. “The expansionary phase of the GDP – observes Istat – continues for the seventh consecutive quarter, but decelerating compared to the second quarter of the year”. The provisional Istat estimate “reflects a decline in agriculture and industry and a marked increase in services on the production side; on the demand side, a positive contribution from the domestic component (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from the net foreign component ”, due to“ higher growth in imports than exports ”.