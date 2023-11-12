GDP per capita: Germany is falling behind, but has a great opportunity

Germany is falling behind in terms of economic output per capita. Picture Alliance

The German economy is shrinking. This affects prosperity even more seriously because the population is growing at the same time. The gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is falling even more significantly.

As a result, Germany falls slightly behind in the rankings of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Germany’s weak growth is obvious. But there is also a great opportunity in the growing population. If the country manages to make better use of the potential of immigration.

Germany is stuck. The economy stagnated in the fifth quarter – at best. The gross domestic product (GDP) will probably even shrink in 2023. Germany also performs poorly in international comparison. The world‘s fourth-largest economy is the only industrialized country still struggling to return to pre-Corona crisis levels. So Germany is not only stuck, it is falling behind.

This is even more true because the population is growing at the same time. Currently living in the Federal Republic 84.5 million people. There have never been so many. Before Corona there were 1.3 million fewer. The population is now almost two percent larger. Despite all the crises, the number of employees has also reached a record of 46 million. Never have so many people had work in Germany.

Actually, more employees and more consumers should ensure growth. But the opposite is the case. The following graphic shows the change in economic output from quarter to quarter. The blue bar shows the change in total GDP. The yellow bars show GDP per capita.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

GDP per capita is an important measure of a country’s prosperity. After the war, Germany rose to become one of the largest economies and one of the richest countries in the world. The following graphic shows the wealthiest major industrial nations and how the order has changed since 1991.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In this group of large industrialized countries (G20), Germany has roughly maintained its position.

Things look a little different when you look at all countries, including smaller economies. Luxembourg and Switzerland are traditionally among the countries with the highest GDP per capita. However, many medium-sized European countries in particular have overtaken Germany. Above all, Ireland, which has become number two in the EU in terms of prosperity thanks to major investments by many US tech companies. The growing prosperity from Asia to the oil states and Israel in the Middle East is also becoming clear.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In the top 20, Germany is one of the richest countries in the world, but no longer at the absolute top.

Why is Germany falling behind in GDP per capita?

In Germany, the gap between economic output as a whole and per capita is widening. This graphic illustrates this again:

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

There are two factors behind this: weak growth and strong population growth. Why is economic growth currently so weak:

Productivity drops. In the middle of the year, almost 46 million people were employed in Germany. That was a good 300,000 people or 0.7 percent more than a year ago. The number of working hours increased to a similar extent. Only less came out of it. Even calculated per employed person or per hour worked, economic output fell more sharply than the mild recession would have suggested.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Germany’s business model is crumbling: Germany is an export country. A high proportion of its income comes from Germany selling more goods abroad than it buys there. That’s why the relationship between export prices and import prices is important – the terms of trade. As energy became more expensive, the exchange ratio deteriorated. In order to pay the high energy bill, Germany had to sell more other goods. The terms of trade have now normalized. But the export model has been damaged.

This also applies to the entire German economic model. It could be described simply as follows: Energy came cheaply from Russia, growth was ensured by exports to China, and the USA paid for security. Germany must reinvent itself, or at least adapt strongly – also to the challenges of climate change, digitalization and changes in geopolitics.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Read too

Erste Bank raises its economic forecast – thereby supporting Robert Habeck’s thesis that the economy has bottomed out

Population growth: immigration as an opportunity

The real problem for Germany’s prosperity is not the current economic weakness. It will pass. The problem is that Germany’s growth potential has decreased. It describes how much the economy can grow if all capacities are utilized. These are determined by three factors: investments in the capital stock (machinery, systems, software, infrastructure), productivity and labor input, essentially the number of workers.

Economists have just sounded the alarm that these growth forces are dwindling. For many years the potential grew by around 1.3 percent per year. The leading economic research institutes warn that it is currently halving to 0.6 percent. An important reason is that too little is being invested in new capacities. The other important reason is the lack of workers.

Although more people live in Germany, there is a gap in the labor market. This is due to demographic developments. Year after year, more people leave the labor market with the baby boomers than younger people start new careers. This has two consequences: There is a shortage of workers on the labor market. Companies are already unable to fill 46 percent of their positions for skilled workers. Secondly, the relationship between actively employed people and people in retirement is tipping. The proportion of people over 65 years of age in Germany has risen from ten percent since 1950 to currently 22 percent. The trend is rising sharply.

The opportunity here lies in the recently growing population. The reason for this is immigration, often of younger people, most recently from Ukraine. This graphic shows the development in stages.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The years of economic boom after the World War were accompanied by a growing population. With the dip in development, growth also flattened. Now the population is growing, but growth is lacking. One reason is that many refugees are not allowed to work here at all or are only allowed to work to a limited extent.

In addition to risks and challenges, immigration also brings opportunities. In order to make better use of them, there is debate about making it easier for refugees to take up work – and investing more in education. As the population grows, the number of young people in Germany has also increased. This is also an opportunity for a country that is aging itself.

“We have become a country of immigration. We have to realize this and find answers to the question of how we can get the people who come to us into work,” says the head of the Simon-Kucher management consultancy, Andreas von der Gathen. Immigration represents a great opportunity for Germany if it manages to integrate immigrants into the labor market and finally invest more in education.

Getting more people to work and increasing work productivity again is the big challenge. Only then will the potential of the German economy grow again – and with it the GDP per capita.

Read too

“Brutal, but clear: It doesn’t work without immigration” – economists are dispelling the illusion of prosperity that many Germans have

Share this: Facebook

X

