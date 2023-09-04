GDP Q2 2023 – The Swiss economy is no longer growing – News

The Swiss economy stagnated in the second quarter – the gross domestic product stopped growing. This is reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). The added value in the industry therefore declined. The construction sector also developed negatively.

The growth rate of real gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from April to June 2023 was 0.0 percent compared to the previous quarter, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

Growth also remained unchanged on a sports-events-adjusted basis. And the numbers were also below estimates by economists polled by AWP, who had forecast GDP growth of 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

The economy was still clearly growing in the first quarter. Adjusted for the sporting events that are important for Switzerland, GDP growth still reached a high +0.9 percent, although this value has now been revised significantly upwards compared to the first estimate in May (+0.5%).

Industry clearly declining

After a positive start to the year, value added declined significantly by –2.9 percent, especially in industry and manufacturing. On the one hand, the chemical-pharmaceutical industry has registered a clear minus, writes the Seco. On the other hand, the challenging international environment is weighing on the economically sensitive industrial sectors such as mechanical engineering and metal construction.

The local economy also felt this when exporting their goods, which were less in demand. According to Seco figures, exports of goods declined across countries and categories (–1.2%).

The construction sector also suffered a setback. Driven by declining construction sales in all segments of the construction industry, value added fell slightly (–0.7%). Investments in construction (–0.8) also developed slightly negatively.

Public and private consumption increased

On the other hand, both government consumption (+0.1%) and private consumption (+0.4%) increased. In particular, private consumer spending on housing and services has increased, specifically in the areas of health, gastronomy and accommodation. Together with the further increase in the number of guests from abroad, this has contributed to a strong increase in value added in the hospitality industry (+5.2%).

In contrast, the retail trade (–0.4%) registered a slight decline. Supported by the wholesale trade and the trade in automobiles, the trade (+2.1%) nevertheless resulted in an above-average quarterly result.

According to Seco figures, foreign trade made a positive overall contribution to GDP growth in the second quarter. The decline in goods exports was offset by increased service exports (+2.6%) and declining imports of goods and services (–3.7%).

