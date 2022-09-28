Home Business GDP slows to + 0.6% in 2023 from +3.3 this year. The Draghi government approves the Nadef
Business

GDP slows to + 0.6% in 2023 from +3.3 this year. The Draghi government approves the Nadef

by admin
GDP slows to + 0.6% in 2023 from +3.3 this year. The Draghi government approves the Nadef

ROMA – Italy grows back to zero point: +0,6%. And it is almost a fortune, because some forecasts (Fitch and Moody’s) for 2023 are even negative, after + 6.6% in 2021 and the +3,3% of 2022 (level revised upwards today from the previous + 3.1%). Having recovered the pre-Covid level, the Pil Italian next year it will therefore fall by almost two points compared to what was imagined only a few months ago in Def (+ 2.4%), the Economic and Financial Document.

See also  ALA Group closes 2021 with revenues of 130.7 million euros and 6.1 million euros of net profit (+ 1.3%)

You may also like

“Super transparent” image experience: Xiaomi Civi 2 is...

VERTU: The world’s first WEB3 mobile phone opens...

Outlook Kairos: challenging context for the coming months...

How the Short-Term Dividends of Heating Products’ Exports...

One in three Italians ready to cut food...

Can the PICO 4, which starts at 2499...

I have acquired the right to early retirement....

iPhone 14 Pro was exposed to restart when...

Global growth, according to S&P macro pressures increase:...

Foreign media: Apple abandons iPhone 14 production increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy