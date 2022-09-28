ROMA – Italy grows back to zero point: +0,6%. And it is almost a fortune, because some forecasts (Fitch and Moody’s) for 2023 are even negative, after + 6.6% in 2021 and the +3,3% of 2022 (level revised upwards today from the previous + 3.1%). Having recovered the pre-Covid level, the Pil Italian next year it will therefore fall by almost two points compared to what was imagined only a few months ago in Def (+ 2.4%), the Economic and Financial Document.