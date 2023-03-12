Home Business Geberit profit falls due to expensive raw materials and expensive energy
Business

by admin
The Rapperswil-Joner manufacturer of sanitary products achieved a lower profit in 2022. An important reason for this was higher prices for raw materials and energy.

View of the headquarters of the sanitary group Geberit in Rapperswil-Jona.

Image: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone

The Rapperswil-based Geberit Group has had a challenging year, as stated in a press release. The after-effects of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine led to heavily fluctuating volumes, which is also reflected in the annual result. Currency-adjusted sales rose by 4.8 percent, but in Swiss francs they fell by two percent to 3.4 billion. This was despite the fact that Geberit sold more in most markets.

