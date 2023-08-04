Home » Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles
Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles

Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles

Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles

The quiet, eco-friendly vans would help preserve the islands’ charm.

Gebrüder Weiss has been on the road with electric tricycles since this summer.

The narrow streets and small towns of the Croatian islands are a difficult place for logisticians. The Vorarlberg transport company Gebrüder Weiss is now solving the problem with electric tricycles. The quiet and manoeuvrable vehicles have been supplying companies and private households on the islands of Rab and Lošinj since this summer.

“It is important to preserve the authenticity and uniqueness of the islands,” says Barbara Bujačić, Country Manager for Croatia at Gebrüder Weiss. With delivery by e-tricycles, the company is helping to ensure that the island oases retain their original charm. In addition to e-tricycles, Gebrüder Weiss in Croatia has recently started using electric vans for delivery orders in Zagreb.

With these measures in Croatia, Gebrüder Weiss is taking another step on the way to the targeted climate neutrality by 2030. The company has been investing in alternative drives in heavy-duty traffic for several years. For example, an electric truck is used for local transport in the greater Vienna area and end customers in Austria and Hungary are supplied with electric vehicles. In addition, one of the world‘s first hydrogen trucks has been in regular use in Switzerland since 2021. The purchase of further hydrogen and electric trucks is planned in Germany in 2024.

