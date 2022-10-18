A new European group is born, leader in marketing and lead generation services for the automotive sector (research of car models, comparison of quotes and commercial offer proposals at dealerships).

After the investment made a year ago, it was launched by the Gedi group together with MotorK, a leading European software company for the automotive sector: they announce that they have reached an agreement aimed at combining AutoXY, one of the main Italian search engines for the sale of cars, with DriveK, a portal that offers services for the configuration and comparison of car purchase proposals, present in Italy, France, Spain and Germany. Gedi is the first daily news group in Italy, leader in print and digital media with publications such as La Repubblica, La Stampa, ten local newspapers and other periodicals.

The operation, explains a note, will make it possible to create one of the major European players in the sector, able to guarantee a digital offer specialized in services that accompany the customer from the generation of qualified contacts to the purchase decision. Not only. “The merger of AutoXY and DriveK will make it possible to achieve significant synergies, first of all by pooling their respective consolidated relationships with the main car manufacturers, dealers, dealers and offering customers a complete and customizable range of offers”.

Gedi will control the majority of the combined company, while MotorK will retain a 20% stake. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2022.

“After the purchase of AutoXY just over a year ago and its development thanks to synergies with Gedi – comments Maurizio Scanavino, CEO of the publisher chaired by John Elkann – we are now joining forces with Drive K creating the market leader in Italy with broad growth prospects in other European countries where it is already present. In a market perspective in which digital and in particular e-commerce will gradually assume increasing importance also in the automotive sector, this new reality is a privileged interlocutor for manufacturers and dealers to increase the effectiveness of sales processes through a search engine that in a few clicks allows customers to select the car, compare it with other models and ask the dealer for a quote ».