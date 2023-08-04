Home » GEDI and the Athesis Group sign a preliminary agreement for the sale of the Gazzetta di Mantova
GEDI and the Athesis Group sign a preliminary agreement for the sale of the Gazzetta di Mantova

The GEDI Group and the Athesis Group, a leading and historic publishing group operating in the Veneto and Lombardy regions, announce that they have signed a preliminary agreement for the sale to the Athesis Group of the publication “Gazzetta di Mantova”, as well as the related digital business and advertising sales. It is currently envisaged that, subject to the fulfillment of the usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature and the completion of the procedures envisaged by current provisions, as well as the stipulation of the consequent final notarial deeds, the completion of the sale of the business complex may take place within the month of November 2023.

