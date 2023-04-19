Gedi publishing group, positive result of 2 million thanks to digital technology

TURIN. The Gedi publishing group, controlled by Exor, returns to profit in 2022: the net result is positive by 2 million euros compared to a loss of 50 million in 2021. The last year with a profit was 2016. Revenues are equal to 490 million (-6%). The effects of digital transformation are positive, with a 26% increase in digital subscriptions and the launch of OnePodcast and the content hub.

The data on profit is in the Exor balance sheet, which controls Gedi at 89.6%. The positive result closes an intense year for Gedi, which is focusing on digital: in the face of the sales of L’Espresso and Nuova Sardegna, last year the group acquired a stake in Stardust, launched the OnePodcast platform and developed the content hub Il Gusto, Green&Blue, Italian Tech, Health, Fashion&Beauty.

«The net profit for 2022 – the annual report of the holding controlled by the Agnelli family specifies – benefited from the capital gains deriving from the sale of the business complex of La Nuova Sardegna and the titles of L’Espresso for a total of 10 million euros as well as a variety of personnel restructuring costs and other non-recurring costs and expenses. The adjusted net result was -1 million euros in 2022.

In 2022, the group that publishes La Stampa, Repubblica, various local newspapers and the 3 radios (Radio Deejay, Radio Capital and M2O) recorded revenues of 490 million euros, down by around 6% compared to the previous year. Current revenues from traditional products and digital subscriptions amounted to 202 million euros (down by around 5% in comparative terms), while advertising revenues amounted to 255 million euros (down by around 2 %). The positive trend of digital subscriptions continued in 2022, growing by 26% compared to the previous year, thanks to the high quality of the contents, the expansion of the product offer, the increase in promotional and loyalty-building activities, and the development of increasingly sophisticated technological solutions.