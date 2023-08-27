Geely Auto Achieves Strong Sales Growth and Accelerates Electrification and Intelligent Transformation in First Half of 2023

Title: Geely Automobile Achieves Strong Sales and Continues Focus on Electrification and Intelligent Transformation in H1 2023

Date: August 26, 2023

Author: Xiaobai

Geely Automobile Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Geely Auto”) (0175.HK) has released its financial report for the first half of 2023, highlighting the company’s impressive performance and continued commitment to the electrification and intelligent transformation of the auto industry.

In the first half of 2023, Geely Auto recorded a cumulative total sales volume of 694,000 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.1%. The company’s operating income also saw significant growth, reaching 73.18 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%. Attributable profit increased by 1.2% year-on-year to RMB 1.57 billion, while the total cash level remained stable at RMB 33.64 billion. Geely Auto’s operating cash flow also increased by 9.1% to RMB 10.7 billion.

Geely Auto has been actively investing in research and development, particularly in the field of intelligent electrification. In the first half of 2023, the company’s total R&D investment increased by 62.8% year-on-year to RMB 5.91 billion, further accelerating technological innovation in new energy intelligence.

Geely Auto has positioned its various brands strategically to cater to different market segments. Lynk & Co models, known as mid-to-high-end brands, focus on super hybrid and pure electric products priced between 200,000 and 300,000 yuan. Ji Krypton, on the other hand, caters to the luxury smart pure electric market with products priced above 300,000 yuan. Geely Auto plans to launch two new models in the second half of the year, including the industry’s first AI smart electric hybrid sedan, the Galaxy L6, in September.

Geely Auto’s focus on new energy vehicles has translated into impressive sales figures. From January to June 2023, Geely Automobile’s cumulative sales volume reached 694,045 units, a year-on-year increase of over 13%. The sales volume of new energy vehicles alone reached 157,889 units, a year-on-year increase of about 44%. In July, Geely Auto sold 138,135 vehicles, with new energy vehicle sales reaching a new high for the year at 41,014 units, accounting for nearly 30% of total sales. Geely Auto aims to increase the monthly penetration rate of new energy vehicles to more than 50% in 2023.

Geely Auto is also expanding its international presence, with a strong focus on emerging markets and developed countries. The company has deepened its market layout in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and Pan-Europe regions, and currently operates 490 sales and service outlets worldwide. Lynk & Co, in particular, has witnessed success in overseas markets, shipping 16,732 vehicles, of which 96% were new energy vehicles. Geely Auto plans to enter 11 new markets in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming year.

In addition to its impressive sales and international expansion, Geely Auto has also made notable achievements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The company was selected as a constituent stock of the “Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index” and ranked eighth in the list of “China‘s ESG Listed Companies Pioneer 100″. Geely Auto has also made significant progress in reducing carbon emissions and achieving greater sustainability throughout its operations.

With the launch of Geely Galaxy products, Geely Auto aims to drive the comprehensive energy transition in the auto industry. As the company continues to invest in electrification and intelligent transformation, Geely Auto is expected to play a leading role in shaping the future of the global automotive market.

