Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-10-08 15:35

Caijing Automobile News October 8, according to NetEase News, Geely Holding Group’s high-end electric vehicle brand Polestar (Chinese name “Polestar”) announced that it delivered 9,215 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, which made the The company’s total deliveries so far this year have reached 30,400 vehicles.

In comparison, the company delivered 9,410 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, slightly higher than the third quarter, and 11,790 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, well above the third quarter.

Polestar believes it can significantly increase deliveries in the fourth quarter and still meet its 50,000 delivery target.

At the end of September, the company announced that it will launch its first all-electric SUV, the Polestar 3, on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Polestar 3 will be Polestar’s third vehicle, the company’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), and the company’s first vehicle built in the United States.

According to foreign media reports, Polestar will announce its third-quarter financial results at 8:00 a.m. EST on November 11.

